Building MR-simulation competency in radiotherapy

Hub-and-spoke model provides tailored training for different groups



Following applications training, The Christie MR radiographer and Education Team worked together in order to develop the in-house training of the pre-treatment staff. They started by investigating how the Diagnostic Imaging service trains its radiographers and documents this program, and then developed the hub-and-spoke training model for MR simulation.

“We knew what we knew, but we didn’t know what we didn’t know,” Edward says. “So we also wanted to find out where our gaps in knowledge were by relying on the Philips’ application specialist and our team of therapeutic and diagnostic radiographers. We also relied on them to identify their gaps in knowledge. For example, for diagnostic radiographers, radiotherapy patient positioning is not part of their usual scope of practice, while the therapeutic radiographers – though they were aware of radiation hazards – had little previous knowledge about the risks of projectiles in a magnetic field or the danger of scanning a patient that has an implanted medical device. Upskilling both groups presented a major challenge.”