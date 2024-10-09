The SALT Lab’s research includes studies of therapies that have been applied to patients with lymphedema and lipedema. A pilot study looked at reductions in tissue sodium following compression therapy. “That was exciting because we learned that therapy could mobilize sodium and that MRI was also sensitive to that sodium mobilization,” Dr. Crescenzi says. This was a study performed in collaboration with Dr. Paula Donahue, a certified lymphedema physical therapist at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.



Dr. Crescenzi highlights some exciting therapies that are being developed, such as pharmaceuticals and microvascular surgeries, aiming to clear the lymph and this inflammatory fluid. “We want to follow patients before and after these therapies, so that we can see if there is any connection between improving the patients’ lymphatic function and reducing their tissue sodium content. We can measure all of those together with MRI, and we are eager to use these multimodal imaging exams. We hope to make these MRI exams faster, with a comfortable patient scan time, so that we can apply them in longitudinal clinical trials.”



“In our ongoing observational clinical trial, we see examples of lymphatic disease every day with our radiologists, as well as limbs of similar size without changes due to lymphatic disease,” says Dr. Crescenzi. “When patients with lymphatic disease undergo conventional MRI only, the increased sodium in their edema and adipose tissue deposition will stay unnoticed. In lymphatic disease, it’s thought that the adipose results from vascular dysfunction and is different than common adipose due to obesity. Lymphatics disease mechanisms and therapies are still being discovered, and sodium and vascular imaging could play a key part in vital discoveries.”

