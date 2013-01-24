FFR and iFR can be obtained during routine coronary angiography by using a pressure wire to calculate the ratio between coronary pressure distal to a stenosis and the aortic pressure proximal. When resistance is constant, this ratio represents the potential decrease in coronary flow distal to the coronary stenosis.
Learn more about index definition and the wave-free period by clicking below.
Distal Coronary Pressure (Pd)
Proximal Coronary Pressure (Pa)
(During maximal hyperemia)
Change in pressure =
change in flow x constant resistrance
(During wave-free period)
Unlike FFR, iFR does not require administration of vasodilators because hyperemia is not necessary when measuring pressure during the wave-free period of the cardiac cycle.
iFR is proven to reduce procedure time, patient discomfort and cost compared to FFR.2,3,4
The iFR modality provides a hyperemia-free measurement in as few as five heartbeats.
iFR Scout pullback technology reveals the physiologic profile of the entire vessel, so when you encounter diffuse disease or serial lesions you can make informed treatment decisions.
No hyperemic agent required
Simple graphical display of iFR values through the vessel
Maps the ischemic contribution of each lesion without the confounding effects observed with FFR pullback1
Easily bookmark areas of interest
Requires IV hyperemia
Can be difficult to interpret
There is an interdependency of pressure gradients in serial lesions1
Requires a second FFR pullback after treating the first lesion to assess the “updated” severities of the remaining lesions
Philips physiology wires enable measurement of both FFR and iFR, both supported by key industry guidelines including ESC Class IA designation.6
FFR ischemia scale
An FFR lower than 0.75-0.80 is generally considered to be associated with myocardial ischemia.7