Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

Ventures
Lara Koole

Lara Koole

Partner,
Venture Investments

‹ See our team

Current role

Based in the Netherlands, Lara is head of venture capital activities in Europe and a founding member and partner of Philips Ventures. She’s especially focused on innovations that can help address the quadruple aim of healthcare: improving outcomes and lowering costs while boosting patient and staff satisfaction. 

 

She prizes collaborative relationships with start-ups founded on respect. As Lara sees it, the role of Philips Ventures is to offer its strategic and industry expertise to new partners without dictating direction or imposing requirements. She believes that start-ups will have greater success if they can maintain their agility and independence.

Experience

Before joining Philips, Lara built the venture capital group Dutch-National. She has extensive experience in investment banking, start-up fundraising and corporate venture. She’s currently board director of Philips Health Technology Venture Fund Portfolio companies LeQuest, DEARhealth, LindaCare and Sweetch. Lara has a Masters in International Financial Economics at the University of Amsterdam.
Our healthcare system has a massive impact on people’s lives, but it’s on an unsustainable path. The need to bring the right innovations to this sector is extremely urgent.”

Areas of focus

 

  • Remote patient monitoring
  • Clinical workflow
  • Interoperability
  • Virtual services
  • Value-based healthcare

Read about Lara’s venture capital journey at Philips on LinkedIn

Philips Breakthrough Day Event focused on a speaker

View another team member

Want to become a start-up partner with Philips Ventures?

Contact us

Contact information

* This field is mandatory
*
*
*
*
*

*
*
*
 

What does this mean?
Changing healthcare

Together, we’re changing healthcare

Together, we’re changing healthcare

Philips Ventures champions innovative start-ups with breakthrough solutions.
Learn more

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand