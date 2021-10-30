Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

October 30, 2021 by Philips Healthcare

Reading time: 1-3 min

C-Suite perspective on partnership value at Phoenix Children’s

Higginson video

Conversations with healthcare leaders

 

In this edition of Conversations with Healthcare Leaders, David Higginson, Executive Vice President, Chief Innovation Officer at Phoenix Children’s, talks about how a strategic partnership with Philips has helped the healthcare provider gain a huge strategic and business advantage. Access to first-of-kind equipment, having input in the way products are developed, and getting ahead of the marketplace are some of the key benefits the partnership has provided.

About Phoenix Children’s

 

Phoenix Children’s is Arizona’s premier hospital for family-centered, pediatric care for patients with complex needs. Recognized by U.S. News & World Report’s Best Children’s Hospitals with rankings in all ten specialties, Phoenix Children's provides world-class inpatient, outpatient, trauma, emergency and urgent care to children and families in Arizona and throughout the Southwest.

Share this article

Sign up to receive news and updates from Philips
Sign up

Explore more

  • Phoenix Children’s partnership advances pediatric care

    Phoenix Children’s partnership advances pediatric care

    Read more
  • Report 1: Driving Innovation in Health Care through Strategic Partnerships

    Report 1: Driving Innovation in Health Care through Strategic Partnerships

    Read more
  • Report 2: Addressing the Efficiency Imperative in Health Care

    Report 2: Addressing the Efficiency Imperative in Health Care

    Read more
1
Select your area of interest
2
Contact details

We are always interested in engaging with you.

Let us know how we can help.

1
2
Contact details

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.