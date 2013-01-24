Demand and capacity management
Imaging, cardiovascular, and surgical services need to provide an efficient and cautious approach to addressing the backlog of elective procedures. Our clinical consultants can help with demand and capacity planning and share recommendations based on predictive modeling to support varying demand and help rethink care delivery going forward.
Clinical leadership support
Our clinical consultants can provide short-term interim leadership to manage ED and ICU departments, lead or support alternative care areas, command/logistics centers, disaster management plans, and more. Our team brings decades of clinical, leadership, teaching, and change management experience.
Clinical process optimization
Clinical consultants help implement best practices to improve triage processes, increase workflow efficiency and patient capacity, optimize use of monitoring devices, ventilators, and other technology, reduce nonactionable alarms, enhance communications, and support the expanded use of eICUs and central monitoring.
Alternate care site planning
Our clinical and design consultants can support planning and activation for new or temporary healthcare sites and the reconfiguration of existing facilities to care for COVID-19 patient needs. Services include equipment/supplies validation**, capacity planning, clinical and patient flow design, spatial and experiential development, staffing models, and more.
Emergency preparedness
Our team can help lead or support emergency preparedness plans and activation including review of vulnerability threat assessment, planning for modified operations for a slow-down or next surge. Consultants can review safety protocols, experiential and spatial implications, and standard/surge scenarios for pandemics, mass casualties, and other threats.
Data analytics and dashboards
Analytics consulting and custom performance dashboards provide data-driven insights on patient volume, scheduling, flow, room utilization, and more including COVID-19 data such as patients presenting with symptoms, confirmed diagnosis, patient origin mapping, and trends.
IT/Technology Services
Advisory support for technology integration, connectivity, and data security. Our team can assist with strategy development, programs implementation, project management, and change management to provide rapid response solutions targeting patients with limited provider access.
Virtual Health Readiness
Viability assessment, process change recommendations, and implementation support including development of service line opportunities, data analytics, command center environment planning and design, workflow protocols, market analysis, and IT preparation and recommendations.
* Consulting services vary by market, please contact your local Philips representative for details.
** Equipment validation will be according to the appropriate OEM specification and/or applicable requirements.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand