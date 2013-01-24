Barriers to streamlining workflows

The biggest barrier to workflow, then, really has been culture: the requirement to have clinicians trust a digital process when they've relied entirely on paper processes before.”
Dr. Ronnie Ptasznik
Chief Medical Information Officer, Monash Health, Australia
The biggest challenge in implementing digital workflows is to really discuss with the users how we have to change processes, so that they can reuse data in the best pattern, in the best way.”
Mr. Henning Schneider
Chief Information Officer, Asklepios Hospital Group, Germany
Today, we're forcing our clinical teams, our operational teams, to access too many systems to confirm a lot of information, in many cases unnecessarily.”
Mr. Leo Bodden
VP & Chief Technology Officer, New York-Presbyterian Hospital, United States
You can't predict what comes into the hospital, what cases you are going to see, what the patients bring along with them, and then their social, personal background will all dictate everything that you will encounter.”
Dr. Steven Wong
Head of Radiology, Sengkang General Hospital, Singapore
What we all need to do is to modernize the architecture for the IT systems and make sure that it can talk to one another, it can interface, integrate, and support a more efficient workflow.”
Mr. Benedict Tan
Chief Digital Strategy Officer, SingHealth, Singapore
