BV Endura - DS Refurbished Mobile C-arm

BV Endura - DS

Refurbished Mobile C-arm

Ideal for general fluoroscopy and vascular specialization, the Diamond Select BV Endura helps you visualize dynamic images in surgery. This versatile system offers many beneficial features that are designed to enhance your workflow.

Features
12" Image Intensifier

12" Image Intensifier for broad coverage

Positioned as a mid-level performer, Philips BV Endura broadens your vascular capabilities. Our 12” image intensifier provides superb coverage for enhanced anatomical orientation. And we have extended the C-arm rotation – up to 135° – to provide you with the projections required for most vascular procedures.
1K² digital imaging

1K² digital imaging enhances quality

The 1K² fully digital imaging chain applies advanced noise reduction and 2D edge enhancements to produce high image quality.
BodySmart

BodySmart for exceptional contrast

Unique BodySmart software finds, tracks, and defines the field of view to anatomy, no matter where it is on the image. This delivers excellent image contrast automatically.
Covers full region of interest

Covers full region of interest

With the Automatic Shutter Positioning feature, you can have the most desirable shutter positioning for high- quality images. With just one push of a button, the shutters are automatically positioned with respect to the anatomy of interest.
Automatic contrast/brightness

Automatic contrast/brightness for fast control

Real-time contrast and brightness control at the touch of a button. This simplifies handling and provides fast control for high image quality.
Refurbishment process

Refurbishment process provides like- new condition

Each Diamond Select system is factory refurbished and can be customer configured with the latest compatible software upgrades. To maintain the high standards set by Philips and meet your stringent performance requirements, all Diamond Select systems undergo a thorough refurbishment process.