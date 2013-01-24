Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

Ingenia Elition 3.0T X A revolutionary breakthrough in diagnostic quality – and speed

Ingenia Elition 3.0T X

A revolutionary breakthrough in diagnostic quality – and speed

Find similar products

The Philips Ingenia Elition solution offers cutting-edge MR imaging techniques, while setting new standards for clinical research in 3.0T imaging based on gradient- and RF designs. The Ingenia Elition delivers on superb image quality, and performs MRI exams up to 50% faster¹. Fast overall exam-time is achieved by improving patient handling setup time at the bore with the touchless guided patient setup, combined with accelerations in both 2D- and 3D scanning. Furthermore, the Ingenia Elition offers an immersive audio-visual experience to calm patients and guide them through MR exams.

Contact us
  • 1. Compared to Philips scans without Compressed SENSE.
  • 2. SmartExam is not available to patients with MR Conditional implants.
  • 3. Compared to Ingenia 3.0T Omega HP R5.3 in 3D MSK scans
  • 4. Compared to scanning without ComforTone.
  • 5. Compared to using a standard mattress.
  • This content is not intended for a US audience.