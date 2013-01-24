The Philips PageWriter TC10 is an advanced cardiograph that can grow with you as your workflow evolves. With its compact size and lightweight design, the TC10 is a portable solution that supports patient needs in a wide range of care settings.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Because it’s built on a standard platform, the PageWriter TC10 fits seamlessly into your existing IT infrastructure. So you are always connected, without being locked in. It delivers advanced bidirectional network communication using secure, wireless connectivity, based on standard LAN protocols, to protect the privacy of patient, staff, and financial information.
A secure connection
A secure connection
Philips DXL ECG algorithm provides ECG interpretations and a suite of advanced STEMI diagnostic aids to provide an interpretation of rhythm and morphology for a wide variety of patient populations.
Extend your reach
Extend your reach
Use the upgrade options to easily add new features to increase clinical capabilities and further simplify workflow.