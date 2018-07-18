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dStream Knee 8ch coil

MR coil

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The dStream Knee 8ch coil is designed for high resolution knee imaging, visualizing the cartilage structures and small ligaments. The coil can easily be adjusted as to comfortably fit the left or right knee. The coil conforms snugly to the anatomy for excellent signal-to-noise ratio. The coil can be slightly rotated relative to its base plate to ease coil setup and enhance patient comfort. The split design and single handle make the coil coil setup easy.

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