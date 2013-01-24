Home
IntelliSpace Cardiovascular Multi-modality image and information management solution

IntelliSpace Cardiovascular

Multi-modality image and information management solution

IntelliSpace Cardiovascular is designed to help streamline workflow and improve operational performance throughout the cardiovascular care continuum.

Access information where and when you need it

Review patient’s multi-modality images at full diagnostic quality including prior exams, help reduce unnecessary and costly retesting. Easily include findings, measurements and finalize your reports – anytime and virtually* anywhere.
Scale solution as required

The solution can serve departmental, enterprise and multi-facility workflows across regions facilitating care across the continuum. Easily set-up additional users or expand the solution to cover for example the cath lab workflow including hemodynamics or enable ECG management.
Easily access intelligent tools

A single point of access to launch a wide range of intelligent clinical applications for analysis, advanced visualization and quantification. Intelligent tools enable efficiency, improved outcomes and higher diagnostic confidence.
An intuitive interface enhancing your workflow

The workspace is easily configurable, allowing users to see information that is meaningful to them. The Cardiology Timeline maintains an overview of the complete cardiac history of your patient, enabling easy navigation to the information you need.
Get actionable insights in clinical data

Drill down into patient data for the information needed to evaluate appropriate treatment plans for patients.
Enhance reporting confidence

Diagnostic guidance warns you of omissions and conflicting data, alerting you to review or correct your interpretations. Leading to more accurate reporting and a higher confidence in your reports.

Find out more about our award winning
IntelliSpace Cardiovascular

See what is new in cardiac imaging

Cardiovascular software feature comparison chart

IntelliSpace Cardiovascular and Xcelera provide access to cardiovascular clinical information. We are continuously improving our next-generation cardiovascular image and information management solution, IntelliSpace Cardiovascular, with 2 releases every year in the past 3 years. Find out below what we can deliver on when you upgrade to IntelliSpace Cardiovascular and keep an eye on this page to stay up to date on our continuous development.
 

For more information on the features of IntelliSpace Cardiovascular please contact your local sales representative or submit your interest here.
Hear from our partners about cardiovascular software

  • "The main benefit from an IT perspective is that we have less overhead, more modern technology and more customizable configurations, for example for user access and rights. We are much more comfortable with how it has been configured.”

    - John Hayes

    Head of IT, Blackrock Clinical, Dublin, Ireland

  • "To be able to compare previous studies right in front of you is brilliant! If I was doing an echo on a patient and I was curious about their ECG, rather than me doing an ECG, I would just cross check to see if they have had one recently.”

    - Martine Peagram

    Senior Cardiac Physiologist, Blackrock Clinic, Dublin, Ireland

  • "The integration of IntelliSpace Cardiovascular with our EMR has improved the efficiency of our echo workflow. Measurements are transferred directly to the report and as soon as I finished my report, it is immediately available for all clinicians.” 

    - Dr. Rasmus Møgelvang

    Head of Cardiac Imaging, Rigshospitalet, Copenhagen, Denmark

  • "I believe the advantage (with IntelliSpace Cardiovascular) is predominantly in the time saved. Especially in a hospital like this; a large hospital with multiple locations it’s important that we’re able to gather information quickly.“

    - Randall de Visser, M.D.

    Cardiologist, Elisabeth-TweeSteden Hospital, Tilburg, The Netherlands

    Focus on patient care

    • Diagnostic guidance
    • Advanced analysis
    • Data mining capabilities
    Intuitive & easy to work with

    • Cardiology timeline
    • Customizable workspace
    • Multi-modality view
    Interoperability

    • Launch into third-party applications
    • EMR and multi-modality integration
    • Data transfer across healthcare players

    Partnering in data-driven innovation with Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute

    clinician looking at computer screen
    Daily, weekly and monthly reports generated by Philips IntelliSpace Cardiovascular and Xper Information Management with Xper Flex Cardio have a direct effect on improving quality and performance.
    Read the case study (PDF)

    RightFit Service Agreements for Healthcare Informatics

    Enabling uninterrupted patient care

    How is your Healthcare Informatics evolving? Stakeholders throughout your enterprise face continuous changes and multiple pressures. For your hospital to deliver consistently high-quality patient care, your IT infrastructure must deliver accordingly.
    Learn more
    • *It is the user’s responsibility to ensure that Philips network requirements (such as performance, VPN) for IntelliSpace Cardiovascular are met.