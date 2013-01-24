As you strive to provide high quality care on a limited budget for large numbers of patients, a cost-effective way to centralize your monitoring can help. The Efficia CMS200 central monitoring system centralizes monitoring and secondary alarming, and enhances access to historical patient data, thus helping your staff work efficiently. When budget and quality matter, choose Philips Efficia.
|Measurements (if available from the bedside monitor)²
|Waveforms (if available from the bedside monitor)
|Alarms
|Graphical and tabular trend data
|Full-disclosure waveforms, including ECG
|NBP measurements with all associated parameters
|Alarm history
|Stored data retrieval
|Single display capability (user configurable layout)
|Dual display capability (user configurable layout)
|Printed reports
