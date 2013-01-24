Home
SmartCT* Soft Tissue offers a Cone Beam CT (CBCT) acquisition technique augmented with step-by-step guidance, Advanced 3D visualization and measurement tools all accessible on the touch screen module at table side. To support you in acquiring CBCT images first-time right [1] and to streamline your workflow, you are guided through key steps. Once the CBCT scan is successfully performed, the acquired 3D image is automatically displayed in the SmartCT 3D visualization tool with the adequate rendering settings and the 3D measurement tools tailored for the selected 3D protocol.

Get step-by-step guidance to simplify CBCT acquisition
To help all clinical users [1] achieve superb 3D images, regardless of their level of experience, SmartCT Soft Tissue provides step-by-step guidance and visual aids during acquisition. This includes room set-up, isocentering the system, as well as suggesting a suitable contrast injection and X-ray acquisition protocol.
Interact with your CBCT image at table side
Once acquired, SmartCT Soft Tissue automatically displays the CBCT image on the Touch screen module and the FlexVision within seconds for direct review at table side.
Access advanced 3D measurements at table side
To study the type and extent of disease or anatomy of interest with great detail, you can render volumes, segment lesions and vessels, perform measurements and mark vessel paths to assess size and location of pathology or anatomy of interest directly on the TSM with the simplicity of a tablet gestures.
CBCT Open
SmartCT Soft Tissue offers the possibility to acquire a CBCT using open trajectory with start and stop positions of +55° to -185° respectively. This protocol opens the arc to the left side of the patient allowing for a wider translation of the angiographic table towards this direction; thereby shifting the isocenter of the C-arm to the right lateral side of the patient. This enables visualizing off-centered regions of interest (such as the periphery of the liver) in a single sweep. [2] The Open arc trajectory also offers more comfort to the larger patients.
CBCT Dual in liver imaging
Dual Phase CBCT acquisition is an advanced capability of SmartCT Soft Tissue, which allows two CBCT scans to be made automatically on the Azurion system with a user defined interval and a single contrast injection. High resolution, high contrast images are reconstructed within seconds to support fast decisions during procedures. It is commonly used for TACE where the first phase serves as an arterial phase and the second (delayed) phase shows the contrast uptake in the lesions. [3,4]
CBCT Dual in brain imaging
Dual phase CBCT is an increasingly used application for stroke diagnosis. A non-contrast CBCT aids detection of early ischemic changes. With CBCT Dual an early phase image helps to identify the proximal occlusion while the late phase supports the detection of collaterals, here again using a single contrast injection. [5]

Application areas

lesion detection

Lesion detection

DualPhase acquisition and DualView allow visualization of arterial and post-arterial contrast enhancement in liver imaging. With MRI-like lesion1,2 detection, XperCT Dual allows you to predict tumor response in TACE and SIRT procedures.
neuro visualizations

Neuro visualizations

XperCT Dual provides superb image quality when imaging areas where a coil or stent is present. Plus, its improved grey scale and more homogeneous images enhance visualization of soft tissue and small bleedings for post-procedural checks.
visualization of endoleaks

Visualization of endoleaks

The enhanced image quality of XperCT Dual improves the visualization of pathologies, such as endoleaks. It also assists in the treatment of large patients by providing improved image quality.
