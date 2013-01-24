You work in a dynamic environment with new challenges arising all the time. Responding to these shifts while keeping within the restraints of budgets and resources is a challenge in itself. The nature of healthcare is evolving – changing demographics and new patient groups require a different approach to patient care. In addition, you face constant pressure to streamline, standardize and enhance your processes.
