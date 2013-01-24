Celebrating 2 Million AEDs

I am proud of the long and successful history of our automated external defibrillators - also known as AEDs - which have helped save lives every day for the past two decades. Today, we reached the incredible milestone of having shipped a total of two million AEDs worldwide, and we will continue to innovate and provide our customers with reliable easy-to-use lifesaving technology.
Frans Van Houten
CEO, Philips
