Visualizing complex bone structures for precise device placement and getting the right quality images is critical. Our mobile surgical imaging solutions provide the flexibility and access to support a wide range of open and minimally invasive orthopedic procedures and patients. Rely on high-contrast, distortion-free images to enhance clinical confidence during challenging spinal surgeries and fracture repairs.
Supporting you at every turn

education image

Education

Stay current with the latest clinical procedures and technologies
Learning Center
customer service image2

Customer services

Taking care of your systems so you can focus on delivering better care, to more people, at a lower cost.
Service agreements
dosewise doctor

DoseWise

DoseWise Solutions help you take control over patient care, staff safety, and regulatory compliance with a comprehensive suite of dose management tools, training, and integrated product technologies.
More on DoseWise solutions

