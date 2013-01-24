SmartPath upgrades and
trade-ins for Image Guided Therapy
We’ve received spontaneous reaction from the fields of interventional neuroradiology, interventional cardiology, interventional oncology and vascular. Each suggests you can simplify your procedures, manage dose to patient and staff, and work with confidence.
Our Live Image Guidance tools and wide screen technology help enable advanced procedures through intelligent and intuitive integration of multi-modality images at the point of treatment, helping physicians make confident diagnoses and enabling real-time therapy monitoring.
Extend the life of your interventional lab. Philips SmartPath Catalyst program is the practical and cost effective way to transform your current system into state-of-the-art Philips Azurion interventional suite.
