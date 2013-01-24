Other items in the box
- Batteries for remote control
- Remote Control
- Warranty leaflet
- Power cord
- Table top stand
Smarter connectivity
Designed for a fast-paced world, MediaSuite features advanced connectivity and versatile configuration settings. Chromecast built-in makes streaming fast and easy, whilst Android™ and Google Play Store unleash infinite possibilities. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Android-powered Philips Professional TVs are fast, versatile and easy to navigate. The TVs are optimised for native Android apps and you can install web apps directly to the display too. Automatic updates ensure apps stay up to date.
Enable instant, secure wireless casting of movies, presentations, and more from smart devices (mobiles, laptops, tablets) in up to 4K resolution. Chromecast is cost-effective, requires no extra hardware, and is secure for professional use. Users simply tap the Chromecast icon on their smart device to start streaming content from thousands of cast-enabled apps-their smart device becomes the remote.
Full access to the entire Google Play Store makes it easy to add apps, games, music, movies, and more to your Philips Professional Display. New business tools and extra entertainment options are added to the catalogue daily, ensuring that you always have access to the latest global trends.
Philips MediaSuite features a clear, easy-to-navigate user interface (UI) that can be customised with your own branding. Easily add your logo and colours to the search bar to increase the presence of your brand.
From hotel chain to sports bar, monitor how each Android-powered Philips MediaSuite TV in your fleet is being used. Find out how often specific channels are watched. Test the effectiveness of your advertising. Get the information you need to manage costs effectively, with easy access to screen-time data. Launch instant customer satisfaction surveys for valuable feedback from guests on the spot.
Take full, centralised control of the apps installed on your Philips Professional TVs. AppControl lets you install, delete, and manage apps on selected TVs or your entire network so that you can offer personalized experiences to your guests and customers-no matter how many TVs you are managing.
Run your display network over a local (LAN or RF) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like updating software and settings, as well as monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one TV or more, CMND & Control makes managing your fleet easy.
Make visitors feel welcome. CMND & Check-in lets you use individual information-such as name and language spoken-to create a personalized experience. Whether you're adding special touches for hotel guests, streamlining the billing process, or offering multiple channel packages.s
Integrated Netflix access makes watching the latest movies and shows from your account easier, faster and more convenient. There's no need for any external players or satellite TV, which helps keep operational costs down and installations neat, whilst maintaining a modern look for your establishment. A dedicated Netflix button on the remote provides instant access for efficient usability. Terms and conditions apply for Netflix activation.
Voice control and faster answers are here with the optional Google Assistant™ enabled remote control (22AV2025B/00). Open YouTube. Turn the volume up. Play your favourite songs, and get all the info you need such as weather updates, things to do, and even spoken translations in an instant. With Google Assistant™, the possibilities are endless.
