Signage Solutions Collaboration Display

65BDL3152E/00
  • Interactive education display Interactive education display Interactive education display
    -{discount-value}

      Android SoC for seamless software and app integration

      Our integrated Android 13 OS has been specially developed to bring a next level secure professional System on Chip. Save your favourite apps and software directly into the display or, choose from the large library of Android apps and play content from there.

      Multi-touch technology capable of 40 touchpoints

      Create a memorable interactive experience with up to 40 touchpoints at the same time for slick, agile lessons. Perfect for collaborative and competitive applications, this display connects your audience with any content. And the touch panel is HID compliant, providing true plug-and-play operation.

      OPS slot allows PC embedding without cabling

      Integrate a full-power PC or Android-powered CRD module directly into your Philips Professional Display. The OPS slot contains all the connections you need to run your slot-in solution, including a power supply.

      Philips ScreenShare - wirelessly connect any device

      Philips ScreenShare makes it easy for teachers and students to wirelessly share their screens from their own device, whatever the operating system, via the browser or their favourite apps, onto the Philips Interactive E-Line display.

      PPDS Wave-ready for remote display management and control

      Your PPDS Wave-ready display enables you to manage and maintain this device remotely, wherever you are, whenever you choose. This evolutionary cloud platform puts you fully in control, with simplified installation and set-up, monitoring and controlling displays, upgrading firmware, managing central content needs, and setting power schedules. Saving you time, energy and environmental impact.

      Technical Specifications

      • Connectivity

        Audio output
        • 3.5 mm Mini Jack (x1)
        • SPDIF
        Video input
        • VGA (Analog D-Sub) (x1)
        • USB-C (up to 65W)
        • HDMI 2.0 (x3)
        • USB 2.0 ( x1)
        • USB 3.0 (x4)
        Audio input
        3.5 mm mini jack (x1)
        Other connections
        • OPS
        • micro SD
        • USB-B (x3)
        External control
        • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
        • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
        • RJ45 x2

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        163.9  cm
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        65  inch
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Panel resolution
        3840 x 2160
        Pixel pitch
        0.372(H) x 0.372 (V) [mm]
        Optimum resolution
        3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
        Brightness
        350  cd/m²
        Display colors
        1.07 B
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        1200:1
        Response time (typical)
        8  ms
        Viewing angle (horizontal)
        178  degree
        Viewing angle (vertical)
        178  degree
        Picture enhancement
        • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
        • 3D Combfilter
        • Motion compens. deinterlacing
        • Progressive scan
        • 3D MA deinterlacing
        • Dynamic contrast enhancement
        Panel technology
        ADS
        Operating system
        Android 13
        OS UI resolution
        1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz

      • Convenience

        Placement
        Landscape (16/7)
        Screen saving functions
        Pixel Shift, Low Brightness
        Keyboard control
        Lockable
        Remote control signal
        Lockable
        Signal loop through
        • RS232
        • IR Loopthrough
        Ease of installation
        • AC Out
        • Smart Insert
        Other convenience
        Carrying handles
        Network controllable
        • RS232
        • RJ45

      • Sound

        Built-in speakers
        2 x16 W

      • Power

        Mains power
        100 ~ 240 VAC, 50/60Hz
        Consumption (Typical)
        TBD  W
        Consumption (Max)
        TBD
        Standby power consumption
        <0.5W
        Power Saving Features
        Smart Power
        Energy Label Class
        G

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer formats
        • 720 x 400, 70Hz
        • 832 x 624, 75Hz
        • 1440 x 900, 60Hz
        • 1600 x 900, 60Hz
        • 1680 x 1050, 60Hz
        • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
        • 1024 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1152 x 870, 75Hz
        • 1280 x 1024, 60Hz
        • 1280 x 720, 60Hz
        • 3840 x 2160, 30, 60Hz
        • 640 x 480, 60,67,75Hz
        • 800 x 600, 60Hz
        Video formats
        • 480i, 60Hz
        • 480p, 60Hz
        • 720p, 50, 60Hz
        • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
        • 1080p, 50, 60Hz
        • 2160p, 30, 60Hz
        • 576i, 50Hz
        • 576p, 50Hz

      • Dimensions

        Smart Insert mount
        TBD
        Set Width
        1488  mm
        Set Height
        896  mm
        Weight
        35  kg
        Set Depth
        87  mm
        Set Width (inch)
        58.58  inch
        Set Height (inch)
        35.28  inch
        Wall Mount
        600 x 400 mm, M8
        Set Depth (inch)
        3.43  inch
        Bezel width
        TBD

      • Weight

        Product with packaging (kg)
        44.7  kg
        Product with packaging (lb)
        98.55  lb
        Product without stand (kg)
        35  kg
        Product without stand (lb)
        77.16  lb

      • Operating conditions

        Altitude
        0 ~ 5000 m
        Temperature range (operation)
        0 ~ 40  °C
        MTBF
        50,000  hour(s)
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20~60  °C
        Humidity range (operation)[RH]
        10 ~ 90% (without condensation)
        Humidity range (storage) [RH]
        10 ~ 90% (without condensation)

      • Multimedia Applications

        USB Playback Video
        • H.263
        • H.264
        • H.265
        • MPEG1/2
        • MPEG4
        • VP9
        USB Playback Picture
        • BMP
        • JPEG
        • PNG
        USB Playback Audio
        • AAC
        • MPEG
        • HEAAC

      • Internal Player

        CPU
        Quad Core Cortex A55
        GPU
        Multi-Core Mali-G52
        Memory
        4GB RAM
        Storage
        32 GB eMMc

      • Accessories

        Included Accessories
        • Cleaning cloth (x1)
        • HDMI Cable (3m) (x1)
        • IR sensor cable (1.8 m) (x1)
        • Philips logo (x1)
        • Quick start guide (x1)
        • Remote control & AAA batteries
        • RS232 daisy chain cable (x1)
        • Touch Pen (x2)
        • USB A to B cable (3m) (x1)
        • RS232 cable
        • AC Power Cord
        • Cable clip (x3)
        • AC switch cover & Screw x1
        • DVI-D cable
        • USB cover and screws
        Optional accessories
        Interact dongles

      • Miscellaneous

        On-Screen Display Languages
        • Arabic
        • Dutch
        • Danish
        • English
        • French
        • Finnish
        • German
        • Italian
        • Japanese
        • Norwegian
        • Polish
        • Portuguese
        • Russian
        • Spanish
        • Swedish
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Turkish
        • Traditional Chinese
        Warranty
        5 year warranty
        Regulatory approvals
        • CE
        • FCC, Class A
        • RoHS
        • CB
        • EAC
        • EMF
        • ETL

      • Interactivity

        Multi-touch technology
        0-gap Infrared touch
        Touch points
        40 simultaneous touch points
        Plug and play
        HID compliant
        Protection glass
        • Anti-Glare
        • Tempered safety glass 7MOHS

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Optional accessories: Interact dongles

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

