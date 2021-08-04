You can use any kind of grilling/baking/roasting or frying oil in your Philips Airfryer. Besides this, you can also use animal fat.

Note: Please do not use cold-pressed oil since it would burn at high temperature.

If you want to add oil to your food, you need to add it on the ingredients before you start air frying, not into your airfryer itself.

To add oil to homemade potato dishes (such as French fries), follow the steps below:

Peel the potatoes and cut them into the preferred shape. Soak the potatoes in a bowl with water for at least 30 minutes, take them out and dry them with kitchen paper. Put half a tablespoon of oil in a bowl. Put the potatoes in the bowl and mix until the potatoes are coated with it. Using a kitchen utensil or your hands, put the potatoes in the basket of your airfryer.

To add oil to larger ingredients (such as drumsticks or meat):

Dry the outside of the food with kitchen paper, if necessary. Lightly brush oil onto the outside of the food or use oil spray. Only coat with 1 layer. Excess oil will drip into the pan of your airfryer during the hot air frying process.

To add oil to homemade breaded dishes:

Either mix some oil to your breadcrumbs before you bread the food or spray/brush some oil to the coat of breadcrumbs afterwards.

Tip: You can also marinate meat or poultry instead of brushing oil onto the outside.

Note: Adding oil is only necessary when you prepare homemade dishes from fresh ingredients that have not been pre-treated, such as freshly peeled potatoes or chicken. Adding oil creates a crispy layer on untreated food and improves its taste.