Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Consumer products
EP2220/10 Series 2200 Fully automatic espresso machines
Please be aware that your product may differ in color from this picture, but the support information is same
View product

Series 2200 Fully automatic espresso machines

EP2220/10

I cannot adjust the grinder setting on my Philips/Saeco espresso machine

To adjust the grinder setting on your Philips/Saeco espresso machine, follow the steps below.

Note: For a more accurate step-by-step instructions, check the user manual or visit our Coffee Care page.

Adjusting the grinder settings

You can adjust the grinder settings by using the grind setting knob inside the bean container. Depending on your machine, you may need the adjustment key (the handle of the pre-ground coffee scoop).

  1. Place a cup under the coffee spout.
  2. Press the 'Espresso' button to brew an espresso.
  3. When the grinder starts grinding, for the machines where a tool is needed; you first need to place the grinder adjustment key onto the knob (see image 1), then press down the knob and turn it into left or right. For the machines where no tool is needed, you can press down the knob manually and turn it into left or right (see image 2).
  4. Turn it one notch to the left or to the right to adjust the setting. The machine will either have numbers or dots to indicate the grind setting. A smaller dot = a smaller particle size. A smaller number = a smaller particle size
  5. Brew 2-3 cups of coffee to taste the difference. As the SAS (Saeco Adapting Sensor) needs to make the appropriate adjustments to the amount of time that the grinder spins to ensure that the right amount of coffee is being ground for an optimal shot of espresso.
Adjusting grind settings on Philips espresso machine

The information on this page applies to the following models: EP2220/10 , EP3246/70 .

Search by product number.

Search terms
Recommended results
    Where can I find my product number?

    Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D/10 or SA1300/02.

     

    There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:
    Look on the box
    Look inside the product
    Look on the product
    Look on the manual
    Sorry, we did not find this product. Please check if you filled in the correct model number. The model number consists out of letters followed by numbers (e.g. HX9903, SP9820). In case the model number does not offer any results, we would like to advise you to reach out to our contact center.
    Search results for {words} ({number} products)

    We found {number} products that are available outside your country, so local promotions may not apply.

    Show products Hide products

    We found more than 1 product.

    Please choose your model based on the last 2 digits of your product number, for example RQ1280/21.

    Product image

    Product description

    Model number

    Back to all products
    Register your product
    Register your product

    Keep track of your product warranty coverage

    Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

    Get easy access to product support

    Register your product
    Philips & AGT partnership
    We have proudly partnered with Ammun General Trading for over 7 Years and continue to work in close partnership in the future.