Search terms

Philips Support

I've read news about pacifiers and BPA – how do you validate Philips Avent pacifiers are BPA free?

Published on 09 March 2026

All Philips Avent pacifier ranges are BPA-free. As a leading parent and childcare brand, Philips Avent considers the safety of our products our highest priority. We ensure this by full compliance with all applicable safety requirements set by legislators globally and by following the strictest standards.

Following news about the Philips Avent SCF085/60 pacifier, we have checked our results and conducted further tests with DEKRA, the world's largest independent, testing, inspection and certification expert organization. These tests also confirm no detectable BPA across our pacifier ranges, including the sample tested, and validated that they are BPA-free.

The information on this page applies to the following models: SCF349/18 , SCF091/18 , SCF376/19 , SCF376/18 , SCF376/14 , SCF376/13 , SCF376/01 , SCF349/22 , SCF085/58 , SCF085/59 , SCF085/60 , SCF085/61 , SCF091/07 , SCF091/09 , SCF091/15 , SCF349/10 , SCF222/01 , SCF223/03 , SCF222/02 , SCF085/05 , SCF085/06 , SCF223/02 , SCF376/22 , SCF376/10 , SCF376/11 , SCF376/12 , SCF376/21 , SCF244/00 , SCF244/23 , SCF244/21 , SCF212/20 , SCF344/21 , SCF213/20 , SCF344/23 . Click here to show more product numbers Click here to show less product numbers

Frequently Asked Questions

Contact Philips

We are happy to help you

Contact Philips

We are happy to help you

Looking for something else?

Discover all Philips Support options

Support Homepage
Philips & elryan

Elryan General Trading Ltd is the only authorized partner for Philips TV and Sound Products.

© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.