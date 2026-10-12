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2 year warranty
Air purifier and Air humidifier
All series
Filters and Accessories
Philips PureProtect Quiet 2200 SeriesHEPA NanoProtect Filter
New
Philips PureProtect Lite 700 SeriesHEPA NanoProtect Filter
Philips PureProtect Go 500 SeriesHEPA NanoProtect Filter
Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 SeriesHEPA NanoProtect filter
Philips Air Purifier 1000 SeriesHEPA NanoProtect & Active Carbon filter
Philips 2in1 Air Purifier and Humidifier 3000 SeriesHEPA NanoProtect filter
Philips PureProtect Water 3400 SeriesHEPA NanoProtect filter
Philips PureProtect 3200 SeriesHEPA NanoProtect filter
Philips Genuine replacement filterIntegrated 3-in-1
Philips Air Purifier 600 SeriesHEPA NanoProtect-filter
Philips Genuine replacement filterHEPA NanoProtect-filter
Philips Air purifier 900 & 800 SeriesHEPA NanoProtect filter