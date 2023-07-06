Search terms

EN
AR
  • Original humidification filter for 2in1 3000 Series Original humidification filter for 2in1 3000 Series Original humidification filter for 2in1 3000 Series

    Genuine replacement filter NanoCloud Humidification filter

    FY3455/00

    Original humidification filter for 2in1 3000 Series

    The original Philips humidification filter perfectly fits your appliance, ensuring consistently high performance. It uses NanoCloud technology to release invisible mist, humidifying the air with up to 99% less bacteria spread (1)

    See all benefits

    Genuine replacement filter NanoCloud Humidification filter

    Similar products

    See all Filters and Accessories

    Original humidification filter for 2in1 3000 Series

    NanoCloud Technology with hygienic humidification

    • Compatible with 3000 Series
    • In the box: 1 filter
    • Lifespan of 6 months
    • Original Philips filter
    Compatible with 2in1 Philips 3000 Series

    Compatible with 2in1 Philips 3000 Series

    Replacement filters for Philips 3000 Series 2in1 air purifier and humidifier: AC3737. You can find your air purifier model on the bottom of the device.

    Long life filters up to 6 months

    Long life filters up to 6 months

    The filters provide optimal filter performance for up to 6 months (1), reducing hassle and costs

    Original Philips filter for best performance

    Original Philips filter for best performance

    The original Philips filter is designed to fit your appliance perfectly. Always use the Philips filter for optimal performance.

    Hygienic humidification with NanoCloud technology

    Hygienic humidification with NanoCloud technology

    No technology releases cleaner water vapor than NanoCloud. Its ultra-fine mist is invisible to the naked eye and extremely difficult for bacteria to adhere to. Humidify air with up to 99,9% fewer bacteria released than standard ultrasonic humidifiers, safe to use with tap water. (2)

    Follow the smart filter status indicator on your device

    Follow the smart filter status indicator on your device

    The indicator on the display of your Philips device notifies you when you need to replace the filter. Maintenance is effortless, taking less than a minute.

    Connect with the Air+ app for added convenience

    Connect with the Air+ app for added convenience

    Connect your device to the Air+ app to monitor your filter status and easily order replacements when needed.

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Product type
      Humidification filter
      Included in the box
      1x filter
      Lifetime
      Up to 6 months

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Height
      163 mm
      Product Weight
      0.18 kg
      Product Width
      213.4 mm
      Product Length
      213.4 mm
      Package Length
      188 mm
      Package Width
      225 mm
      Package Height
      225 mm
      Package Weight
      0.57 kg

    • Replacement

      For Philips humidifiers
      AC3737

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    • (1) Calculated average. Lifetime of filter depends on the air quality and usage.
    • (2) Compared to standard ultrasonic humidification modules that do not contain additional technology to reduce the spread of bacteria, tested by an independent laboratory
    AGT general partnership

    We have proudly partnered with Ammun General Trading for over 7 years and continue to work in close partnership in the future.

    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.