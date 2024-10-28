Search terms

EN
AR
  • Original filter for Purifiers 900 and 800 Series Original filter for Purifiers 900 and 800 Series Original filter for Purifiers 900 and 800 Series
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause

    Air purifier 900 & 800 Series HEPA NanoProtect filter

    FY0900/30

    Original filter for Purifiers 900 and 800 Series

    Genuine replacement filter for your air purifier: 2in1 HEPA NanoProtect and prefilter for protection against pollution, pollen, dust, pet dander, viruses. Now with sustainable foldable design for 40% smaller packaging.

    See all benefits

    Air purifier 900 & 800 Series HEPA NanoProtect filter

    Similar products

    See all Filters and Accessories

    Original filter for Purifiers 900 and 800 Series

    Effectively captures 99.97% of nano-particles (1)

    • Compatible: 900 and 800 Series
    • Lifespan up to 1 year
    • In the box: 1 filter
    • Original Philips filter
    Compatible with Philips air purifiers 900 and 800 Series

    Compatible with Philips air purifiers 900 and 800 Series

    Replacement filter for Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series: AC0920, AC0921. As well as the 800 Series: AC0817, AC0819, AC0820. You can find your air purifier model on the bottom of the device.

    Long lasting filter for up to 1 year

    Long lasting filter for up to 1 year

    The filters ensure optimal filtration performance for up to 1 year (2), reducing hassle and cost. To enhance filtration, vacuum the pre-filter regularly.

    Sustainable design with 40% smaller packaging

    Sustainable design with 40% smaller packaging

    Our new filter design allows it to fold, thus saving packaging space and reducing our carbon footprint. With 23% less plastic, this is our most compact and sustainable filter yet. (3)

    Original Philips filter for the best performance

    Original Philips filter for the best performance

    The original Philips filter is designed for a perfect fit with your device. For optimal performance, always use the genuine Philips filter.

    2-layer HEPA filtration traps 99.97% of smallest particles

    2-layer HEPA filtration traps 99.97% of smallest particles

    2-layer filtration made of pre-filter and HEPA NanoProtect captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003 microns (1) – to protect you from pollutants, viruses, allergens or bacteria.

    Follow the smart filter status indicator on your device

    Follow the smart filter status indicator on your device

    Your Philips device notifies you when to replace the filter, with an indicator on the display. Maintenance is effortless, taking less than a minute.

    Technical Specifications

    • Included in the box

      HEPA NanoProtect filter
      1x filter

    • Filtration layers

      HEPA filter
      Yes
      Pre-filter
      Yes

    • Weight and dimensions

      Dimension of packaging (LxWxH)
      19*9,6*25  mm
      Weight incl. packaging
      0,34  kg

    • Replacement

      For Philips air purifier(s)
      AC0920, AC0921, AC0817, AC0819, AC0820

    • Performance

      Particle filtration
      99.97% at 0.003 microns

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    • (1) From the air that passes through the filter, tested to DIN71460 with NaCl aerosol 0.003um, iUTA
    • (2) Lifetime of filter depends on the air quality and usage.
    • (3) Vs. predecessor FY0914
    Philips & AGT partnership

    We have proudly partnered with Ammun General Trading for over 7 Years and continue to work in close partnership in the future.

    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.