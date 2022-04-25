Search terms

      LED Display for every form and shape

      • 31''
      • Direct View LED

      Available in 3 dimensions

      Patented easy-mount brackets make installation even faster. These optional items are available for flat LED mounting, convex curved (177.5/175/172.5 degree), and L-shape 90 degree corners.

      Conformal coating and ingress protection

      Dust, dirt, fungus and moisture resistant conformal coating protects this product and enables easier maintenance. IP30 rated and certified against ingress for reduced chance of short circuit from dust and corrosion.

      Dynamic Panel Connect

      Mix and match each of the Philips L-Line 7000 LED panel sizes to form a single display of any shape and dimension. Dynamic flexible alignment pins ensure a perfect fit in any circumstance - resulting in a smooth, seamless display surface. For added convenience and efficiency, each LED panel features openings on each side to allow for versatile wired connection between the LED panels and any external input connection. Openings on the top and bottom of the LED panel can be popped out in case access is only available from the top or bottom of the panel.

      Dynamic Power Saving

      Philips Professional LED Displays use high-performance LEDs, which are tested thoroughly, energy efficient and cost effective. Furthermore, enhanced technology allows the display to dynamically save on power consumption.

      Factory calibrated

      Every Philips L-Line LED panel is calibrated in our factory under perfect circumstances. That means there's no need for further calibration on location, resulting in quicker installations. Calibration and configuration files are available to ensure fast maintenance.

      Fire retardant design

      Fire retardant design slows down the spread of flames in the event of fire, and help protect the structural integrity of the LED panel in case of fire. Tested and certified with Fire Safety Certifications.

      Forms any shape, L-shape corner, or curvature

      The Philips L-Line 7000 series LED panles come with a height of 25 cm and are available in 50 cm, 75 cm and 100 cm widths. These displays are ready to be installed in any landscape format with no limitations to size. Also available with bevelled corners to form curved designs in both convex and concave formats.

      High brightness LED panel

      Visualize all kinds of content in any setting. Make a big impact with crisp and clear messaging in bright locations, such as storefront windows or places subject to direct sunlight. This high bright LED panel is perfect for attracting attention in large, busy areas that are subject to high ambient light.

      Optional bevelled corners allow curved displays

      Create bezel-free displays of any shape, size or resolution. The modular design of Philips Professional LED panels means you can adapt to any space. Build vast, immersive installations or assemble intriguing patterns. Easily create displays that flow seamlessly around doorways and other openings. Even corners and curved displays become easy to create with the new Philips 7000 series.

      Philips Active Health Monitoring

      Achieve perfection through precision. Active Health Monitoring makes maintenance fast, simple, and predictable by displaying the exact item of failure and location. Utilising this software that works in real-time both online and offline, replacing the relevant part becomes an efficient process, and a must for display owners with many geographical locations.

      Seamless linking for perfect imagery

      Your Philips Professional LED Display features built-in cable wiring to keep power and data cables tidy. Display panels are daisy-chained for both power and data, allowing you to minimise clutter and speed up installation.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Aspect ratio
        4:1
        Brightness uniformity
        >=97%
        Brightness after calibration
        2650 nits
        Brightness before calibration
        3500 nits
        Calibration(brightness/color)
        Supported
        Color temperature adjust range
        4000~9500 K (by software)
        Color temperature default
        6500±500 K
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        11000:1
        Viewing angle (horizontal)
        140  degree
        Viewing angle (vertical)
        140  degree
        Picture enhancement
        Wide color gamut display
        Placement
        Landscape
        Frame frequency (Hz)
        50 & 60
        Refresh rate(Hz)
        2100~3900 (14 bits:3900Hz)
        Usage
        Indoor

      • Convenience

        Ease of installation
        • Guide pins
        • Light weight
        Power loop through
        For 230V environments: 8 cabinets or less, for 110V environments: 4 cabinets or less, 10A max
        Signal control loop through
        RJ45

      • Power

        Input voltage
        AC100~240V (50 & 60Hz)
        Black screen power cons. (W)
        <10
        Max. power cons. AC (W)
        <108.3
        Max. power cons. BC (W)
        <148.8
        Typical power cons. (W)
        <36.1

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        -20~45  °C
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20~50  °C
        Humidity range (operation)[RH]
        10~80%
        Humidity range (storage) [RH]
        10~85%

      • Cabinet

        Cabinet area (m2)
        0.1875
        Cabinet pixels ( Dot )
        12,288
        Cabinet resolution (W x H)
        192 x 64
        Cabinet size (mm)
        1000x250x42
        Data connector
        RJ45
        Power connector
        3 core socket (C14 in, C13 out)
        Receiving card quantity
        1 pcs
        Receiving card spec.
        A5S Plus
        Receving card brand
        NovaStar
        Weight (KG)
        4.54Kg (±227g)
        Cabinet diagonal (inch)
        31.1"
        Cabinet construction
        Die-Casting Aluminum
        Side angle (degree)
        45

      • Module

        LED type
        SMD 1921 Copper wire
        Pixel constitution
        1R1G1B
        LED lifetime(Hrs)
        100,000 at half brightness
        Module resolution (WxH pixels)
        64x64
        Pixel pitch (mm)
        3.9
        Module size (WxH in mm)
        249.9*249.9

      • Accessories

        LAN cable (RJ45, CAT-5)
        1 pcs
        Power cable
        2 pcs
        QSG
        1 pcs

      • Miscellaneous

        Warranty
        2 years
        Regulatory approvals
        • EN55032
        • EN55035
        • EN61000-3-2
        • EN61000-3-3
        • IEC/UL60950
        • IEC/UL62368
        • IEC62471
        • RoHS
        • FCC SDOC, Part 15, Class A
        • EAC
        Fire retardancy certification
        • BS 476 Part7:1997
        • UL94
        Conformal coating
        hub board, backside LED module

      • Packaging Data

        Dimension of packaging (mm)
        950x421x224
        Gross weight (KG)
        9.36

