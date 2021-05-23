Search terms

EN
AR

Get exactly the support you need

328P6VUBREB/89 LCD monitor with USB-C Dock
View product

LCD monitor with USB-C Dock

328P6VUBREB/89

Back to other questions
Back to other questions

Software & drivers

  • Drivers Windows 7 version: 328P6
    ZIP file, 193.2 kB
    April 27, 2021

    Download file
  • Drivers Windows 8 version: 328P6
    ZIP file, 193.2 kB
    April 27, 2021

    Download file
  • Drivers Windows 10 version: 328P6
    ZIP file, 193.2 kB
    April 27, 2021

    Download file
  • SmartControl Software version: v5.0.2.00
    ZIP file, 10.3 MB
    September 29, 2021

    Download file
  • USB-C Ethernet driver ZIP file, 22.4 MB
    July 29, 2022

    Download file
  • USB-C Ethernet driver ZIP file, 22.4 MB
    July 29, 2022

    Download file
  • SmartControl Software version: v5.0.2.00
    ZIP file, 10.3 MB
    September 29, 2021

    Download file
  • Drivers Windows 10 version: 328P6
    ZIP file, 193.2 kB
    April 27, 2021

    Download file
  • Drivers Windows 8 version: 328P6
    ZIP file, 193.2 kB
    April 27, 2021

    Download file
  • Drivers Windows 7 version: 328P6
    ZIP file, 193.2 kB
    April 27, 2021

    Download file
  • USB-C Ethernet driver ZIP file, 22.4 MB
    July 29, 2022

    Download file
  • USB-C Ethernet driver ZIP file, 22.4 MB
    July 29, 2022

    Download file
  • USB-C Ethernet driver ZIP file, 22.4 MB
    July 29, 2022

    Download file
Register your product

Register your product

Keep track of your product warranty coverage

Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

Get easy access to product support

Register your product

Suggested products

    Philips & AGT partnership

    We have proudly partnered with Ammun General Trading for over 7 Years and continue to work in close partnership in the future.

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    You are about to visit a Philips global content page

    You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.