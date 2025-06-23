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2 year warranty

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Brilliance LCD monitor with USB-C docking

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BrillianceLCD monitor with USB-C docking

328P6VUBREB/89

Brilliance LCD monitor with USB-C docking

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Software & drivers

Usb-cethernetdriver

  • version: V2.0
  • ZIP file, 22.1 MB
  • 23 June 2025

Driverswindows7

  • version: 328P6vU
  • ZIP file, 11.5 kB
  • 18 July 2018

Manuals & Documentation

Tcocertifiednotice

  • PDF file, 291.7 kB
  • 24 August 2026

Quick start guide

  • PDF file, 3.3 MB
  • 24 August 2026

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