Optimized performance for next-gen console gaming
For true console gaming enthusiasts, the Designed for Xbox Momentum display delivers a new era of gaming. UltraClrear 4K UHD with DisplayHDR 400 offers ultra-crisp and vibrant image quality to get you in the moment. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
For true console gaming enthusiasts, the Designed for Xbox Momentum display delivers a new era of gaming. UltraClrear 4K UHD with DisplayHDR 400 offers ultra-crisp and vibrant image quality to get you in the moment. See all benefits
Unleash your console gaming. We partnered with the Xbox team to develop this Designed for Xbox display that is validated to deliver the optimal Xbox Series X visual performance the moment you plug it in.
Gaming shouldn't be a choice between choppy gameplay or broken frames. AMD FreeSync™ Premium equips serious gamers with a fluid, tear-free gameplay experience at peak performance. There are no compromises, game confidently with a high refresh rate, low framerate compensation, and low latency.
Select one of SmartImage HDR modes to best suit your needs. HDR Game: Optimize for playing video games. With brighter white and darker black, the gaming scene is vivid and revealing more details, easily spot enemies hiding in the dark corner and shadows. HDR Movie: Ideal for watching HDR movie. Deliver better contrast and brightness for more realistic and immerse viewing experience. HDR Photo: Enhance red, green, and blue for lively visuals. DisplayHDR: VESA DisplayHDR certified*. Personal: Customize settings in picture menu. *Please refer to specification for HDR grade.
DTS Sound is an audio processing solution designed to optimize the playback of music, movies, streaming and games on the PC regardless of form factors. DTS Sound enables an immersive virtual surround sound experience, complete with rich bass and dialog enhancement and maximized volume levels free of any clipping or distortion.
The innovative Ambiglow technology enhances the content on the screen by creating a halo of light from the monitor. Its fast processor analyses the incoming image content, continuously adapts the color and brightness of the emitted light to match the image. Especially suited for watching movies, sports or playing games, Philips Ambiglow offers you a unique and immersive viewing experience.
MPRT (motion picture response time) is more intuitive way to describe the response time, which directly refers the duration from seeing blurry noise to clean and crisp images. Philips gaming monitor with 1 ms MPRT effectively eliminates smearing and motion blur, delivers shaper and precise visuals to enhance gaming experience. Best choice for playing thrilling and twitch-sensitive games.
Our LowBlue Mode and Flicker-free technology have been developed to reduce eye strain and fatigue often caused by long hours in front of a monitor.
With the ultra-high resolution Philips MultiView display you can now experience a world of connectivity. MultiView enables active dual connect and view so that you can work with multiple devices like a PC and notebook simultaneously, for complex multi-tasking.
Game with ultra-clear 4K resolution at a smooth 120Hz refresh rate when you connect your Xbox Series X & other next-gen consoles via one of multiple HDMI 2.1 connections. A faster refresh rate ensures less skipped frames, showing enemy movement in ultra-clear, smooth motion to easily target them.
PC gamers who demand a true 4K gaming experience with the fastest refresh rate of 144Hz can now enjoy even smoother performance with the included connections.
Unlike standard TVs, Philips Momentum gaming displays are purpose-built with low lag and lighting fast pixel response as a priority and supports fast-paced, reaction time-sensitive games . The display also provides variable refresh rate (VRR) support for Xbox Series X to achieve seamlessly smooth motion.
This Philips display features a USB type-C connector with power delivery. With intelligent and flexible power management, you can power charge your compatible device directly. Its slim, reversible USB-C allows for easy, one-cable connection. You can watch high- resolution video while powering up and re-charging your compatible device at the same time.
The Compact Ergo Base is a people-friendly Philips monitor base that tilts, swivels and height-adjusts so each user can position the monitor for maximum viewing comfort and efficiency.
Picture/Display
Connectivity
Convenience
Stand
Power
Dimensions
Weight
Operating conditions
Sustainability
Compliance and standards
Cabinet
