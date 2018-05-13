436M6VBPAB/01
Get in the moment
Experience a new level of entertainment immersion with the new Momentum 4K HDR display with Ambiglow lighting. An expansive 4K UHD display with DisplayHDR 1000 delivers ultra-crisp and vibrant image quality that will get you in the moment.See all benefits
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These Philips displays utilize high performance panels to deliver UltraClear, 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution images. Whether you are demanding professional requiring extremely detailed images for CAD solutions, using 3D graphics applications or a financial wizard working on huge spreadsheets, Philips displays will make your images and graphics come alive.
With the ultra-high resolution Philips MultiView display you can now experience a world of connectivity. MultiView enables active dual connect and view so that you can work with multiple devices like a PC and notebook simultaneously, for complex multi-tasking.
VESA-certified DisplayHDR 1000 delivers a dramatically different visual experience vs. other 'HDR compatible' screens. Extreme deep blacks and bright whites contrast with brilliant colors, to bring out details that you've never experienced before. Gamers can spot enemies hiding the dark corners and shadows easily, and movie viewers can enjoy a more compelling and lifelike show. This Philips Momentum comes with several HDR modes, each optimized for your usage scenarios: HDR Game, HDR Movie, and HDR Photo.
Quantum Dot Technology is an innovative semiconductor nanocrystal technology that precisely emits light to produce bluer blues, greener greens and redder reds. LCD monitors with Quantum Dot color produce a more dynamic range of colors and show the true natural palette of colors in the picture. The result - vibrant, dynamic, you-gotta-see-it-to-believe-it color.
Ambiglow adds a new dimension to your viewing experience. The innovative Ambiglow technology enlarges the screen by creating an immersive halo of light. Its fast processor analyses the incoming image content and continuously adapts the color and brightness of the emitted light to match the image. User friendly options allow you to adjust the ambiance to your liking. Especially suited for watching movies, sports or playing games, Philips Ambiglow offers you a unique and immersive viewing experience.
DTS Sound is an audio processing solution designed to optimize the playback of music, movies, streaming and games on the PC regardless of form factors. DTS Sound enables an immersive virtual surround sound experience, complete with rich bass and dialog enhancement and maximized volume levels free of any clipping or distortion.
Input lag is the amount of time that elapses between performing an action with connected devices and seeing the result on screen. Low input lag reduces the time delay between entering a command from your devices to monitor, greatly improve on playing twitch-sensitive video games, particularly important to whom plays fast-paced, competitive games.
Gaming shouldn't be a choice between choppy gameplay or broken frames. Get fluid, artifact-free performance at virtually any framerate with Adaptive-Sync technology, smooth quick refresh and ultra-fast response time.
The new USB 3.1 Type-C cable with a slim and reversible connector, offers easy one-cable-docking. Simplify by connecting all your peripherals to your monitor as a dock with one cable to the notebook, including high resolution video output from your PC to monitor. With USB 3.1 you also get fast data transfer, up-to 20-times as fast as USB 2.0, allowing you to transfer a 4K movie faster than ever. All your connections through one simple cable.
Super Speed USB 3.0 deploys 5.0 gbit/s transfer rate, which is about 10 times faster than USB 2.0 standard significantly reducing data transfer time saving you time and money. With more bandwidth, super speed transfer rates, better power management and superior overall performance, USB 3.0 sets the latest global standard allowing you to use the large capacity storage devices. Now you don't have to wait so long for devices to charge. New FastCharge enables quick charging to charge and go. USB 3.0 is also backward compatible with USB 2.0 devices.
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