All your connections through one USB-C cable

The new USB 3.1 Type-C cable with a slim and reversible connector, offers easy one-cable-docking. Simplify by connecting all your peripherals to your monitor as a dock with one cable to the notebook, including high resolution video output from your PC to monitor. With USB 3.1 you also get fast data transfer, up-to 20-times as fast as USB 2.0, allowing you to transfer a 4K movie faster than ever. All your connections through one simple cable.