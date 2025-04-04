Search terms

    OLED 4K Ambilight TV

    55OLED810/12

    1 award

    Incredible realism. Gorgeous design.

    This sophisticated OLED Ambilight TV lets the beauty flow. From the minimalist design and lifelike picture to the surprisingly cinematic sound, you’ll be captivated. Ambilight’s immersive glow makes everything seem bigger and more…wow!

    Available in:

    OLED 4K Ambilight TV

    Incredible realism. Gorgeous design.

    • 139cm(55")AMBILIGHT tv
    • 4K OLED. 144 Hz
    • P5 AI perfect picture engine
    • Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos
    Immerse in what you love. Ambilight TV

    Immerse in what you love. Ambilight TV

    Ambilight TVs are the only TVs with integrated LED lights on the back that react to what you watch, immersing you in a halo of colorful light. It changes everything: your TV seems bigger, and you’ll be drawn deeper into your favorite sports, movies, music, and games.

    Bright OLED screen. Lifelike picture in any light

    Bright OLED screen. Lifelike picture in any light

    he lifelike picture of this bright OLED TV always looks superb, even if viewed at an angle. Any changes to ambient lighting in your room are automatically compensated for: whatever you’re watching, blacks look black (not gray) and even the smallest details will leap from the shadows and bright areas. All major HDR formats are supported.

    Whatever you watch, a picture so real. P5 engine with AI

    Whatever you watch, a picture so real. P5 engine with AI

    Philips P5 processor with AI delivers a picture so real it feels like you could step right into it. A deep-learning AI algorithm processes images in a manner similar to the human brain. No matter what you’re watching, you get lifelike detail and contrast, rich color, and smooth motion.

    Cinematic viewing for all you watch and play

    Cinematic viewing for all you watch and play

    Hold onto the edge of your seat! With Dolby Vision on board, you’ll see the picture the director wanted you to see, no more disappointing scenes that are too dark to make out! Movies to games, say hello to every glorious detail.

    Immersive surround sound technology

    Immersive surround sound technology

    Compatibility with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X takes the sound of this TV to another level, in any room. The latest movies, the newest games, the biggest sports events: with sound effects placed in the space above and around you, you’ll feel like you’re right in the middle of the action.

    Whatever you watch, perfect TV sound. IntelliSound engine

    Whatever you watch, perfect TV sound. IntelliSound engine

    With our IntelliSound engine onboard, your Ambilight TV can use AI to give you the best possible sound! Whether it’s shows and movies, music, or speech-heavy content like news, the TV will optimize settings automatically. Don’t want to use AI? You can also select preset sound styles manually or customize settings yourself.

    Entertainment you love, with a little help from Google

    Entertainment you love, with a little help from Google

    What do you want to watch? Google TV brings together movies, shows, and more, from across your apps and subscriptions—and organizes them just for you. You’ll get suggestions based on what you like, and you can even use the Google TV app on your phone to curate your watchlist on the go.

    Total Gaming Solution. Thrilling play for every gamer

    Total Gaming Solution. Thrilling play for every gamer

    HDMI 2.1, 120 Hz native refresh rate, and an ultra-low input lag. Indie game or AAA title, this Ambilight TV gives you the specs you need to game how you want! For more control, Game Bar 2.0 lets you customize how you play, and you can connect a Bluetooth controller for cloud gaming. PC gamers can also enjoy 144 Hz VRR via HDMI.

    Connect to smart home networks, voice assistants, and more

    Connect to smart home networks, voice assistants, and more

    Seamless compatibility with Matter means you can easily integrate this 4K Ambilight TV into your existing smart home network. You can also use the TV remote to control your satellite or cable box or wake the Google Assistant—and the TV is compatible with Alexa-enabled devices and Apple AirPlay too.

    Thoughtful design. Responsible packaging

    The sleek bezel-free screen looks sophisticated in any room—and Ambilight creates mesmerizing mood lighting when the screen’s off. The slender metal TV remote recharges wirelessly and has motion-activated backlighting. Our packaging uses FSC-certified recycled cardboard, and the inserts are printed on recycled paper.

    Technical Specifications

    • Ambilight

      Ambilight Features
      • Ambilight Suite
      • Game Mode
      • Music Mode
      • Wall colour adaptive
      Ambilight Version
      3-sided

    • Picture/Display

      Diagonal screen size (inch)
      55  inch
      Diagonal screen size (metric)
      139  cm
      Display
      4K Ultra HD OLED
      Panel resolution
      3840x2160p
      Native refresh rate
      120  Hz
      Picture engine
      P5 AI Perfect Picture Engine
      Picture enhancement
      • Auto Film & Filmmaker Mode
      • Calman
      • Calman Autocal Ready & Manual Calibration
      • Crystal Clear
      • ECO
      • Filmmaker mode
      • Game
      • Home Cinema
      • MEMC / FRC Embedded
      • Micro Dimming Perfect
      • Monitor
      • Personal
      • Perfect Natural Motion
      Variable Refresh Rate
      144 Hz

    • Display input resolution

      Resolution-Refresh rate
      576p - 50Hz, 645 x 480 - 60Hz, 720p - 50/60Hz, 1920 x 1080p - 24/25/30/50/ 60/100/120/144Hz, 2560 x 1440 - 60/120/144Hz, 3840 x 2160p - 24/25/30/50/60/100/120/144Hz

    • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

      Digital TV
      DVB-T/T2/T2-HD/C/S/S2
      Signal strength indication
      Yes
      Teletext
      1000 page Hypertext
      HEVC support
      Yes

    • Smart TV

      SmartTV apps*
      • Amazon Prime Video
      • Apple TV
      • Disney+
      • Netflix*
      • NFT app*
      • YouTube
      OS
      Google TV™
      Memory size (Flash)*
      32GB

    • Smart TV Features

      Interactive TV
      HbbTV
      Voice assistant*
      • RC with Mic.
      • Works with Alexa
      • Hey Google
      Smart Home experience
      • Home-automation system ready, please visit Control4 website
      • MATTER
      • Works with Apple Home
      Gaming Control Bar
      Gamebar 2.0
      TTS support
      Yes

    • Multimedia Applications

      Video Playback Formats
      AVI, MKV, HEVC, H.264/MPEG-4 AVC, MPEG1, MPEG2, MPEG4, VP9, HEVC (H.265), AV1
      Music Playback Formats
      MP3, WAV, AAC, FLAC
      Subtitles Formats Support
      SRT, SMI, SSA, SUB, ASS, TXT
      Picture Playback Formats
      JPEG, GIF, PNG, BMP, HEIF

    • Sound

      Audio
      2.1 Channel
      Output power (RMS)
      Output power : 70 Watt (RMS)
      Speaker configuration
      10 W x 4 mid-high speaker, 30 W sub-woofer
      Codec
      • Dolby Atmos
      • Dolby Digital
      • DTS:X
      Sound Enhancement
      • A.I. EQ
      • AI mode
      • AVL Mode
      • Clear Dialogue
      • Dialogue
      • Dolby Media Intelligence
      • Dolby Atmos
      • Entertainment
      • Hearing Profile
      • Music
      • Night mode
      • Original
      • Personal
      • Spatial Music
      Headphone Features
      Dolby Atmos for Headphone
      Main Speaker
      2-Way Mid + Tweeter
      Woofer
      Triple Ring Balance Quad PR

    • Connectivity

      Number of HDMI connections
      4
      HDMI features
      • 4K
      • Audio Return Channel
      EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
      • One touch play
      • Remote control pass-through
      • System audio control
      • System standby
      Number of USBs
      2
      Wireless connection
      • Wi-Fi 802.11ax, 2x2, Dual band
      • Bluetooth 5.2
      • Works with Apple AirPlay
      HDCP 2.3
      Yes on all HDMI
      HDMI ARC
      Yes on HDMI2
      HDMI 2.1 features
      • eARC on HDMI 2
      • eARC/ VRR/ ALLM supported
      • Max 48Gbps data rate
      EasyLink 2.0
      • External setting via TV UI
      • HDMI-CEC for Philips TV/SB

    • Supported HDMI video features

      HDMI 1/2
      • HDMI 2.1 ful bandwidth 48Gbps
      • upto 4K 144Hz
      Gaming
      • AMD FreeSync Premium
      • ALLM
      • Dolby Vision Game
      • HDMI VRR
      • HGiG
      • Nvidia G-Sync compatible
      HDMI 3/4
      HDMI 2.0
      HDR
      • Dolby Vision
      • HDR10
      • HDR10+ Adaptive
      • HLG

    • EU Energy card

      EPREL registration numbers
      2294060
      Energy class for SDR
      G
      On mode power demand for SDR
      84  Kwh/1000h
      Energy class for HDR
      G
      On mode power demand for HDR
      112  Kwh/1000h
      Off mode power consumption
      n.a
      Networked standby mode
      2.0  W
      Panel technology used
      OLED

    • Power

      Mains power
      AC 100 - 240 V 50/60 Hz
      Standby power consumption
      0.5 W
      Power Saving Features
      • Auto switch-off timer
      • Eco mode
      • Light sensor
      • Picture mute (for radio)

    • Accessories

      Included accessories
      • 1x USB-C cable for remote control charging
      • Power cord
      • Remote Control with wireless charging
      • Quick start guide
      • Safety & Legal Leaflet
      • Table top stand

    • Design

      Colors of TV
      Metal bezel frame
      Stand design
      Metal satin chrome pill central stand

    • Dimensions

      Distance between 2 stands
      500  mm
      Wall mount compatible
      300 x 300 mm
      TV without stand (W x H x D)
      1226 x 708 x 68 mm
      TV with stand (W x H x D)
      1226 x 773 x 230 mm
      Package carton (W x H x D)
      1460 x 860 x 160 mm
      Weight of TV without stand
      17.14 kg
      Weight of TV with stand
      20.6 kg
      Weight incl. packaging
      25 kg

    Awards

    • This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.
    • The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscription are required. Contact your operator for more information.
    • Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary per TV model, operator and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp.
    • EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country- and operator-dependent.
    • Netflix subscription required. Subject to terms on https://www.netflix.com
    • Amazon Prime is available in selected languages and countries.
    • Amazon, Alexa and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Alexa is available in selected languages and countries.
    • Over-the-top media services button on remote control will be different per country. Please refer to the actual product in the box.
    • Google Assistant is available in different languages and countries specific to product types.
    • Availability and functionality of voice control services varies according to country and language.
    • Google TV is the name of this device's software experience and a trademark of Google LLC.
    • Google TV is the name of this device's software experience and a trademark of Google LLC. YouTube, OK Google and other marks are trademarks of Google LLC.
    • Availability of Apple TV app & Apple TV+ may vary by country or region, please check support pages of Google Play and Apple Inc.
    • 144 Hz HDMI VRR, G-sync, and FreeSync are achievable when gaming on a PC, connected to your OLED TV via HDMI
    • Matter / Control4: this feature will become available in 2025 via a software update.
    • Apple, AirPlay, Apple Home, HomeKit and iOS are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions. IOS is a trademark or registered trademark of Cisco in the U.S. and other countries and is used under license.
    Philips & AGT partnership

    We have proudly partnered with Ammun General Trading for over 12 Years and continue to work in close partnership in the future.

