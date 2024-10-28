Automatically senses and adapts for best results

The new Self-adaptive technology powered by artificial intelligence offers you an even smarter experience (10). It thinks, learns and self-adapts to your needs so you don't have to. It’s not only reacting to the sensors but also considering room size, outdoor data and behavioral patterns. It automatically provides clean, healthy air while keeping noise and energy levels to minimum. You can also choose from 4 x speed levels: Sleep, Speed 1, 2 and Turbo to be fully in control of the airflow and sound level.