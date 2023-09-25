BG3027/03
Smooth body grooming, safe even below the belt
The Series 3000 is designed to power through hair, without compromise on skin comfort. Use the skin friendly shaver with contour following 2D technology or trim by clicking on the 3, 5 or 7mm length combs.See all benefits
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The shaver head features patented rounded tips and a hypo-allergenic foil to protect your skin from cuts and nicks while shaving.
The shaving system comes with 3 attachable combs for 3mm, 5mm, and 7mm trimming, or use without a comb for a closer finish.
Your wet and dry body groomer is fully water proof, so you can use it in or out of the shower and clean your groomer easily. For best results, use on dry hair before showering.
High-power rechargeable battery for full body use, with 60 minutes of cordless use. With the quick charging solution, you can use the appliance again after a 5 minute charge.
Your body groomer is easy to hold and manoeuvre, with a rubber ergonomic grip for more controlled trimming.
All of our body grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2 year warranty and they never need to be oiled.
Accessories
Power
Design
Service
Cutting system
Ease of use
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