Bodygroom series 5000

Showerproof body groomer

BG5020/15
  • Smooth full-body shave Smooth full-body shave Smooth full-body shave
    The Series 5000 is designed to power through hair, without compromise on skin comfort. Whether on the chest or hard-to-reach areas like the back. You can use the skin friendly shaver or trim by clicking on the 3, 5 or 7mm length combs. See all benefits

      Smooth full-body shave

      Extra long back attachment for hard-to-reach areas

      • Skin friendly shaver
      • 3 click-on combs, 3,5,7 mm
      • 60mins cordless use/1h charge
      • Back attachment
      Confidently trim or shave all body zones

      Confidently trim or shave all body zones

      Designed to be safe and comfortable for underarms, chest & abs, back & shoulders, groin area and legs. The skin friendly shaver catches and cuts hairs of different lengths, without the need for multiple tools or skin contact with sharp edges.

      Rounded tips and hypoallergenic foil for skin comfort

      Rounded tips and hypoallergenic foil for skin comfort

      The shaver head features patented rounded tips and a hypo-allergenic foil to protect your skin while shaving. The bi-directional trimmers cut longer hairs, which are shaved by the foil for a closer result.

      Includes 3 combs for a natural trim (3,5,7 mm)

      Includes 3 combs for a natural trim (3,5,7 mm)

      3 combs included for different body hair lengths. Attach the combs onto the shaving system, to trim hair to fixed length settings of 3mm, 5mm, or 7mm. You can use the shaving system without the combs, for a closer result. For thicker hair, pre-trimming with the fixed combs is recommended.

      Extra long handle makes it easier to reach your back

      Extra long handle makes it easier to reach your back

      Conveniently remove back hair. This attachment has been specially designed for convenient back grooming.

      60 minutes cordless use after an 1-hour charge

      60 minutes cordless use after an 1-hour charge

      High-power Li-ion battery for full body use, with 60 minutes of cordless use after an 1-hour charge. The battery light indicates power status, when the battery is low or full.

      Easy to clean and use in or out of the shower

      Easy to clean and use in or out of the shower

      Provides a comfortable and close result in or out of the shower. The body groomer is fully water-resistant, so you can simply rinse it clean when you've finished. For longer hair, trimming performance may be better on dry hair.

      Ergonomic grip for maximum control

      Ergonomic grip for maximum control

      The rubber grip is designed to ensure optimal handling even when wet, for better control during use, in or out of the shower.

      2 year guarantee, worldwide voltage, no oil needed

      2 year guarantee, worldwide voltage, no oil needed

      All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2 year worldwide guarantee, worldwide voltage compatibility, and they never need to be oiled.

      Technical Specifications

      • Cutting system

        Cutter width
        32  mm
        Shaving element
        Foil with two pre-trimmers
        Skin comfort
        • Skin comfort system
        • Comfort in sensitive areas

      • Create the look you want

        Number of length settings
        3 fixed length settings

      • Accessories

        Comb
        3 body combs (3, 5, 7 mm)
        Back handle attachment
        Yes

      • Power

        Battery type
        Lithium-ion
        Run time
        60 minutes
        Charging
        1 hour full charge

      • Ease of use

        Wet & Dry
        • Fully washable
        • Showerproof and easy cleaning
        Secured length settings
        Yes
        Operation
        Cordless use
        Maintenance free
        No oil needed

      • Design

        Handle
        Ergonomic grip & handling

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

            Awards

            Philips & AGT partnership
            We have proudly partnered with Ammun General Trading for over 7 Years and continue to work in close partnership in the future.