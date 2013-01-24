Powerful drying with care on the go
The Philips Hair Dryer Essential provides you with powerful drying of 1600W, while caring for your hair with the ThermoProtect temperature setting. Its compact design with foldable handle is the perfect choice wherever you go. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Powerful drying with care on the go
The Philips Hair Dryer Essential provides you with powerful drying of 1600W, while caring for your hair with the ThermoProtect temperature setting. Its compact design with foldable handle is the perfect choice wherever you go. See all benefits
This 1600W hair dryer creates the optimum level of airflow, for beautiful results every day.
The ThermoProtect temperature setting provides the optimal drying temperature and gives additional protection from overheating the hair. With the same powerful airflow, you will get the best results in a caring way.
The compact design with foldable handle makes it easy to pack, store and take the hair dryer with you anywhere you go.
Compatible with 110-240 volts. Can be used wherever you travel in the world.
This hairdryer offers 3 pre-selected speed/heat combinations to make it quick and easy to achieve the perfect style.
The nozzle focuses the airflow for precision styling and touch-ups.
The Cool shot provides a burst of cold air - a must-have setting to set and finish your style.
A rubberized hook can be found on the base of the handle. Use to store easily at home or if staying at a hotel.
Technical specifications
Features
Service
Weight & dimensions