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  • The fastest way to warm up your space The fastest way to warm up your space The fastest way to warm up your space
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    Compact Ceramic Heater 3000 Series

    CX3120/01

    The fastest way to warm up your space

    Experience remarkable heating speeds and whisper-quiet performance in a compact design. Featuring rapid 2-second heating with adjustable power up to 2000W, EcoAI Technology for energy saving, app connectivity and advanced safety features.

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    Compact Ceramic Heater 3000 Series

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    See all Portable air heaters

    The fastest way to warm up your space

    Saves up to 50% energy vs regular fan heaters (1)

    • Rapid 2 second heating
    • Whisper quiet at 24dB(A)
    • AI-powered for energy saving
    • Connected to the Air+ App
    Immediate comfort with rapid 2-second heating

    Immediate comfort with rapid 2-second heating

    Experience powerful, immediate warmth in just 2 seconds with adjustable power up to 2000W. Ideal for rooms up to 20m2 in size.

    Ultra-quiet with noise levels lower than a whisper

    Ultra-quiet with noise levels lower than a whisper

    Experience the comfort of warmth with noise levels as low as 24dB(A) - quieter than a whisper - thanks to its low-noise DC motor (2). Ideal for a restful night’s sleep, a focused office environment or a peaceful ambiance in your living room.

    EcoAI saves up to 50% energy vs regular fan heaters (1)

    EcoAI saves up to 50% energy vs regular fan heaters (1)

    The world's first electric heating range that uses AI to save energy whilst heating the room. Our EcoAI Technology adjusts to your room's temperature, analyzes usage habits, and monitors the outside temperature to optimize energy consumption. Simply activate the Auto+ mode in the Air+ app to discover more features and enjoy personalized comfort with energy savings up to 50% (1).

    Control the heater anytime, anywhere with the Philips Air+ app.

    Control the heater anytime, anywhere with the Philips Air+ app.

    Connect the heater to the Air+ app to monitor indoor and outdoor air quality, control the device remotely, and use voice commands via Google and Alexa. Select Auto+ mode in the app to benefit from AI technology that adapts to your routine while minimizing noise and energy consumption.

    5x advanced safety features for peace of mind

    5x advanced safety features for peace of mind

    The 3000 series is built with 5 advanced safety features: (1) tip-over protection, (2) 65° overheat protection, (3) a VDE-certified safety plug, (4) flame retardant materials, and (5) a safety auto-off after 16 hours of inactivity. Providing warmth that you can trust.

    Customize your experience with 5 versatile modes

    Customize your experience with 5 versatile modes

    Set your auto target temperature from 1-37°C and customize your warmth with 3 power modes - 900W, 1200W, and 2000W (3). On warmer days, enjoy a gentle breeze with the ventilation mode, adding an extra layer of comfort to your environment. For optimal energy efficiency, engage the Auto+ mode, which utilizes our energy-saving EcoAI Technology to efficiently heat your room.

    Maximize heat coverage in your room with 45° oscillation

    Maximize heat coverage in your room with 45° oscillation

    45° oscillation ensures that warm air is circulated throughout your room. No more cold spots, just a comfortable and cool experience.

    Sleek and compact design

    Sleek and compact design

    The 3000 series combines powerful warmth with a sleek, stylish design that complements any room. With its compact dimensions of just 24.9cm in height and 19cm in width, as well as a premium vegan leather handle, it can fit seamlessly into any corner.

    Easy to carry with a built-in leather handle

    Easy to carry with a built-in leather handle

    Wherever you need warmth, our heater is there. Designed for easy portability, its lightweight build at just 1.7kg and convenient premium vegan leather handle allow you to move it from room to room effortlessly. Enjoy warmth wherever you choose to relax or work.

    Thoroughly tested for durability and quality

    Thoroughly tested for durability and quality

    When choosing Philips, you choose a trusted brand with more than 80 years of experience and innovation in air care. Our compact fan heaters go through 122 tests to ensure they provide you with reliable, long-lasting comfort, today and tomorrow.

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Product type
      Heater
      Technology
      Eco AI Technology
      Color
      Dark grey
      Primary Material
      Plastic
      Internet connectivity
      Yes
      Wi-Fi range
      2,4 GHz
      Voice control
      Yes (Alexa & Google Voice)

    • Technical Specifications

      Maximum power
      2000W
      Power settings
      3 (900W, 1200W, 2000W)
      Temperature control
      1-37°C
      Temperature display
      No (only in App)
      Ventilation mode
      Yes
      Oscillation range
      45°
      Min. sound level
      24 dB(A)
      Max. sound level
      40 dB(A)

    • Performance

      Recommended room size
      20m²

    • Usability

      Cord length
      1.5m
      Scheduler
      Yes
      Timer
      1-12 hour(s)
      Interface
      Touch, LED

    • Safety feature

      Overheat protection
      Yes
      Tip-over protection
      Yes
      Automatic shut-off
      Yes
      Flame retardant
      Yes
      Certified plug
      CE, UKCA, IEC

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Height
      249 mm
      Product Weight
      1,70 kg
      Product Width
      190 mm
      Product Length
      172 mm
      Package Length
      222 mm
      Package Width
      240 mm
      Package Height
      299 mm
      Package Weight
      2,47 kg

    • Energy efficiency

      Stand-by power consumption
      <2W
      Voltage
      220-240V
      Frequency
      50/60Hz

    • Maintenance

      Warranty
      2 years

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      China

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    • * (1) This appliance with AI-powered Auto Plus mode can save up to 50% kWh compared to the same appliance with manual control, and up to 25% kWh with temperature control alone. Savings vary based on weather, geographic location, room layout, and usage patterns
    • * (2) Sound level at speed 1, based on IEC 60704-2-2
    • * (3) Displayed temperature in App may differ from the room temperature; it reflects the temperature around the heater
    AGT general partnership

    We have proudly partnered with Ammun General Trading for over 7 years and continue to work in close partnership in the future.

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