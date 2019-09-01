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  • 2 delicious coffees from fresh beans, with ease 2 delicious coffees from fresh beans, with ease 2 delicious coffees from fresh beans, with ease

    Series 2200 Fully automatic espresso machines

    EP2220/10

    2 delicious coffees from fresh beans, with ease

    Enjoy the delicious taste and aroma of coffee from fresh beans, at the perfect temperature, thanks to our intelligent brewing system. The classic milk frother allows you to create a silky smooth cappuccino or latte macchiato with ease.

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    Series 2200 Fully automatic espresso machines

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    2 delicious coffees from fresh beans, with ease

    Thanks to the intuitive touch display

    • 2 beverages
    • Classic Milk Frother
    • Matte black
    • Touch display
    Delicious milk froth thanks to the classic milk frother

    Delicious milk froth thanks to the classic milk frother

    The Classic Milk Frother dispenses steam, allowing you to easily prepare silky smooth milk froth for your cappuccino. What's more? With only two parts, the Classic Milk Frother is also easy to clean.

    Easy selection of your coffee with intuitive touch display

    Easy selection of your coffee with intuitive touch display

    The irresistible taste and aroma of coffee from fresh beans is just one touch away. Our intuitive touch display allows you to easily select your favorite coffee.

    Adjust aroma strength and quantity via My Coffee Choice

    Adjust aroma strength and quantity via My Coffee Choice

    Adjust the strength and quantity of your beverage with the My Coffee Choice menu. Easily choose from three different settings to suit your preferences.

    Easily adjust to your taste with 12-step grinder levels

    Easily adjust to your taste with 12-step grinder levels

    Our durable ceramic grinders can be adjusted in 12 steps, so you can turn your beans into anything from ultra-fine powder to coarse grindings.

    The perfect temperature, aroma and crema cup after cup**

    The perfect temperature, aroma and crema cup after cup**

    The Aroma Extract system intelligently strikes the optimum balance between brewing temperature and aroma extraction by keeping the water temperature between 90 and 98°C, while regulating the water flow rate, so you can enjoy delicious coffees.

    20,000 cups of finest coffee with durable ceramic grinders

    20,000 cups of finest coffee with durable ceramic grinders

    Bring out the full flavor of your coffee with our hard-wearing ceramic grinder. Our sharp-edged grinders extract the best aroma and flavour from your beans. Made from 100% ceramic material which ensures they last for at least 20.000 cups.

    Keep your beans fresh for longer thanks to the aroma seal

    Keep your beans fresh for longer thanks to the aroma seal

    The new Aroma seal protects your favorite coffee beans and makes sure they preserve their original aroma over time, while reducing the grinder noise.

    Easy cleaning thanks to fully removable brew group

    Easy cleaning thanks to fully removable brew group

    The brew group is the heart of every fully automatic coffee machine, and should be cleaned regularly. The removable brew group allows you to clean it thoroughly just by rinsing it under the tap.

    Automatic descaling for your convenience

    Automatic descaling for your convenience

    It’s easy to clean and maintain your coffee machine with the automatic program which notifies when you have to descale it. You can adjust the frequency of this procedure to match the water hardness at home.

    Dishwasher safe parts for your convenience

    Dishwasher safe parts for your convenience

    For your convenience, you can put the milk system, drip tray and the coffee ground container in the dishwasher. This will save time and ensure a hygienic cleaning.

    Up to 5000 cups* without descaling thanks to AquaClean

    Up to 5000 cups* without descaling thanks to AquaClean

    By changing the filter after being prompted by the machine, you will not need to descale your machine for up to 5000 cups*, while enjoying clear and purified water.

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Coffee source
      Fresh beans
      User involvement
      Touch of a button
      Product type
      Full Automatic Espresso Machine
      Drinks
      Espresso, Hot Water, Coffee
      Pre-programmed drinks
      2
      Number of servings
      2
      Pressure
      15 bar
      Built-in grinder
      Yes
      Grinder settings
      12
      Bean container capacity
      275g
      Milk frothing
      Yes
      Milk solution
      Classic Milk Frother
      Capacity Watertank
      1,8 l
      Profiles
      No
      Primary Material
      Plastic
      Secondary Material
      Metal
      Interface
      Intuitive touch display
      Warranty
      2 years
      Connectivity
      No
      Dishwasher safe parts
      Yes

    • Technical Specifications

      Energy Efficiency rating
      Class A
      Power
      1500W
      Voltage
      230V
      Frequency
      50 Hz
      Number in pack
      1

    • Safety feature

      Automatic shut-off timer
      Yes
      Safety certification
      Yes

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Length
      433mm
      Product Width
      246 mm
      Product Height
      371mm
      Product Weight
      7,5 kg
      Package Length
      491,5mm
      Package Width
      287,5mm
      Package Height
      487mm
      Package Weight
      10-12,3kg

    • Compatibility

      Related Accessories 1
      Measuring Spoon*
      Related Accessories 2
      Water hardness test strip*
      Related Accessories 3
      AquaClean Filter*
      Related Accessories 4
      Grease tube*

    • Durability

      User Manual
      > 75% recycled paper
      Packaging
      > 95% recycled materials

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      China/Romania

    • Energy efficiency

      Standby mode power consumption
      0.2 W
      Off mode power consumption
      n/a
      Networked standby mode power consumption
      n/a
      Period before automatic switching into standby mode
      30 Min
      Measurement standard
      EN 50564:2011

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    • Based on 8 filters replacement as indicated by the machine. Actual number of cups depends on selected coffee varieties, rinsing and cleaning patterns.
    • *Based on 70-82 °C.
    • *not included in box contents
    AGT general partnership

    We have proudly partnered with Ammun General Trading for over 7 years and continue to work in close partnership in the future.

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