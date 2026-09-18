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2 year warranty

All series

Steam Plus Sweep and Steam Cleaner

Discontinued

Support

Steam PlusSweep and Steam Cleaner

FC8056/01

Steam Plus Sweep and Steam Cleaner

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

Replacement kit ready to use with two washable and reusable microfiber pads; and an Active calc filter to prolong the lifetime of your Philips SteamPlus steam cleaner. - English (US)

  • PDF file
  • 18 September 2026

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