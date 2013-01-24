Maximum performance with PowerCyclone 7
The Philips Bagless Vacuum 5000 Series is our most powerful compact vacuum. Achieve maximum deep cleaning results with minimum effort thanks to PowerCyclone 7 technology and TriActive nozzle which features 3 cleaning actions in one. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Maximum performance with PowerCyclone 7
The Philips Bagless Vacuum 5000 Series is our most powerful compact vacuum. Achieve maximum deep cleaning results with minimum effort thanks to PowerCyclone 7 technology and TriActive nozzle which features 3 cleaning actions in one. See all benefits
Maximum performance with PowerCyclone 7
The Philips Bagless Vacuum 5000 Series is our most powerful compact vacuum. Achieve maximum deep cleaning results with minimum effort thanks to PowerCyclone 7 technology and TriActive nozzle which features 3 cleaning actions in one. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Maximum performance with PowerCyclone 7
The Philips Bagless Vacuum 5000 Series is our most powerful compact vacuum. Achieve maximum deep cleaning results with minimum effort thanks to PowerCyclone 7 technology and TriActive nozzle which features 3 cleaning actions in one. See all benefits
2000 W motor generates max 410W suction power for a thorough clean every time.
PowerCyclone 7 technology features an aerodynamic design to minimize air resistance and ensure sustained strong suction power. Super accelerated air flow in the cylindrical chamber and unique exit blades effectively cut out the dust from the air.
TriActive nozzle utilizes 3 cleaning actions in one go. The specially designed soleplate removes dust from deep within carpets, while the large front opening sucks up big bits. Air channels and brushes on both sides of the nozzle pick up any dust and dirt alongside walls or furniture.
Power control function easily adjusts suction for different cleaning tasks, from hard floors to soft furnishings.
Compact and lightweight design ensure both storing and lifting the vacuum is easy. The design includes top and front handles for effortless carrying.
Easy-to-empty dust container is designed for hygienic disposal with one hand, to help minimize dust cloud.
Dusting brush tool is built into the handle so it's always ready to use on furniture, flat surfaces and upholstery. Furniture nozzle is designed for optimal cleaning of soft furnishings like cushions, couches and arm chairs, even removing pet hair.
Allergy H13 filter system catches >99.9% of fine dust particles - including pollen, pet hair and dustmites - ideal for allergy sufferers. Filtration level is equivalent to HEPA 13*.
Soft bumper and rubber wheels protect furniture and prevent floor scratches while being easy to maneuver around your home.
Performance
Usability
Design
Filtration
Nozzles and accessories
Sustainability
Weight and dimensions