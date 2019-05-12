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    5000 Series Bagless vacuum cleaner

    FC9570/62

    2 Awards

    Maximum performance with PowerCyclone 7

    The Philips Bagless Vacuum 5000 Series is our most powerful compact vacuum. Achieve maximum deep cleaning results with minimum effort thanks to PowerCyclone 7 technology and TriActive nozzle which features 3 cleaning actions in one.

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    5000 Series Bagless vacuum cleaner

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    Maximum performance with PowerCyclone 7

    Easy and hygienic dust disposal

    • 2000 W
    • PowerCyclone 7
    • Allergy H13 filter
    • TriActive nozzle
    Powerful 2000W motor for high suction power

    Powerful 2000W motor for high suction power

    2000 W motor generates max 410W suction power for a thorough clean every time.

    PowerCyclone 7 keeps strong suction power for longer

    PowerCyclone 7 keeps strong suction power for longer

    PowerCyclone 7 technology features an aerodynamic design to minimize air resistance and ensure sustained strong suction power. Super accelerated air flow in the cylindrical chamber and unique exit blades effectively cut out the dust from the air.

    Power control function to adjust suction power

    Power control function to adjust suction power

    Power control function easily adjusts suction for different cleaning tasks, from hard floors to soft furnishings.

    Compact design with front and top handle for easy carrying

    Compact design with front and top handle for easy carrying

    Compact and lightweight design ensure both storing and lifting the vacuum is easy. The design includes top and front handles for effortless carrying.

    Dust container designed for hygienic emptying with one hand

    Dust container designed for hygienic emptying with one hand

    Easy-to-empty dust container is designed for hygienic disposal with one hand, to help minimize dust cloud.

    Allergy H13 filter system captures >99.9% of fine dust

    Allergy H13 filter system captures >99.9% of fine dust

    Allergy H13 filter system catches >99.9% of fine dust particles - including pollen, pet hair and dustmites - ideal for allergy sufferers. Filtration level is equivalent to HEPA 13*.

    Soft bumper and rubber wheels to protect furniture

    Soft bumper and rubber wheels to protect furniture

    Soft bumper and rubber wheels protect furniture and prevent floor scratches while being easy to maneuver around your home.

    TriActive nozzle for 3-way thorough cleaning action

    TriActive nozzle for 3-way thorough cleaning action

    TriActive nozzle utilizes 3 cleaning actions in one go. The specially designed soleplate removes dust from deep within carpets, while the large front opening sucks up big bits. Air channels and brushes on both sides of the nozzle pick up any dust and dirt alongside walls or furniture.

    Soft brush integrated into handle & furniture nozzle

    Soft brush integrated into handle & furniture nozzle

    Dusting brush tool is built into the handle so it's always ready to use on furniture, flat surfaces and upholstery. Furniture nozzle is designed for optimal cleaning of soft furnishings like cushions, couches and arm chairs, even removing pet hair.

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Primary Material
      Plastic
      Color
      Dark Royal Blue
      Product type
      Bagless vacuum cleaner
      Noise level (standard)
      72-82 dB
      Suction power
      410 W
      Dust capacity
      1.5L
      Warranty
      2 years
      Action radius
      9 m
      Input power (IEC)
      1700W
      Input power (max)
      2000W
      Motor Filter
      Washable filter
      Exhaust filter
      HEPA: Filters > 99,9%
      Tube coupling
      ActiveLock
      Carrying handle
      Front & Top
      Power control
      Yes
      Tube type
      Metal 2-piece telescopic
      Wheel type
      Rubber
      Accessory storage
      Tube clip
      Parking position
      Vertical & horizontal
      Technology
      PowerCyclone 7
      Cord length
      6 m

    • Design

      Sustainable package
      100% recycled materials

    • Accessories

      Standard nozzle
      TriActive nozzle
      Included accessories
      Integrated brush, Crevice tool
      Additional nozzles
      Furniture nozzle 110mm

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Length
      410 mm
      Product Width
      275 mm
      Product Height
      280 mm
      Package Length
      370 mm
      Package Width
      300 mm
      Package Height
      490 mm
      Package Weight
      8.18 kg
      Product Weight
      5.3 kg

    • Compatibility

      Related Accessories 1
      Relevant filter variant FC8010/02

    • Technical Specifications

      Voltage
      230-240 V
      Frequency
      50-60 Hz

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      China

    • Durability

      User Manual
      100% recycled paper

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    Awards

    • Filtration levels are tested according EN60312-1-2017 and are equivalent to HEPA 13.
    AGT general partnership

    We have proudly partnered with Ammun General Trading for over 7 years and continue to work in close partnership in the future.

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