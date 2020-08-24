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2 year warranty

All series

        Discontinued

        USB Flash Drive

        FM12FD170D/00

        Easy to use, plug and play!

        Easy, user friendly plug-and-play device.The colorful Philips USB flash drive MOTION edition makes your daily storing and sharing of files, photos and music easy and affordable.

        See all benefits

        Swap files in a flash!

        Easy to use, plug and play!

        • 128GB

        • Motion Edition 2.0

        • 2-pack

        Trendy colorful design

        Pick your trendy color; jelly pink, ultraviolet purple, absinthe green or electric blue to pimp up your daily pursuits of storing and sharing your data and hike up the fun factor

        Activity indicator lights up when copying files

        An appealing LED indicator shows you the drive is properly connected and working, and pulsates faster when copying files to or from its memory.

        128GB storage capacity for large data files

        A useful 128GB gives you the capacity to swap, share and save much larger or more files via the USB port of your PC or laptop.

        Technical Specifications

        Manuals & Documentation

        Localized commercial leaflet

        • PDF file, 144.8 kB
        • 20 July 2026