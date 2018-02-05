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2 year warranty

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  • Standard Product Photo Philips EasySpeed Advanced Steam iron
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips EasySpeed Advanced Steam iron
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips EasySpeed Advanced Steam iron
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips EasySpeed Advanced Steam iron
  • Product in Use Photo Philips EasySpeed Advanced Steam iron
  • Packaging photograph Philips EasySpeed Advanced Steam iron
  • Standard Product Photo Philips EasySpeed Advanced Steam iron
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips EasySpeed Advanced Steam iron
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips EasySpeed Advanced Steam iron
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips EasySpeed Advanced Steam iron
  • Product in Use Photo Philips EasySpeed Advanced Steam iron
  • Packaging photograph Philips EasySpeed Advanced Steam iron

Discontinued

EasySpeed AdvancedSteam iron

GC2675/87

1 award

Faster from start to finish

Make ironing faster from start to finish: quick heat-up, XL water hole, powerful bursts of steam to tackle tough creases, durable ceramic soleplate for quick gliding, and our drip-stop system. That's five ways to speed up your ironing.

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Speeds up your ironing in 5 ways

Faster from start to finish

  • 2400 W

  • 180 g steam boost

  • 40 g/min continuous steam

  • Ceramic soleplate

2400 W for quick heat-up in 30 seconds

2400 W for quick heat-up in 30 seconds

Delivers a fast warm-up in 30 seconds for a quick start.

Up to 180 g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

Up to 180 g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

Penetrates deeper into fabrics to easily remove stubborn creases.

Steam output up to 40 g/min for strong, steady performance

Steam output up to 40 g/min for strong, steady performance

Strong and consistent steam output to remove creases faster.

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