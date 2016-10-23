ProductsSupport
ar/en

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Most powerful steam for quicker results every day
  • Most powerful steam for quicker results every day
  • Most powerful steam for quicker results every day
  • Most powerful steam for quicker results every day
  • Most powerful steam for quicker results every day
  • Most powerful steam for quicker results every day
  • Most powerful steam for quicker results every day
  • Most powerful steam for quicker results every day
  • Most powerful steam for quicker results every day
  • Most powerful steam for quicker results every day
  • Most powerful steam for quicker results every day
  • Most powerful steam for quicker results every day

Discontinued

Garment Steamer

GC442/86

1 award

Most powerful steam for quicker results every day

Thanks to the innovative PureSteam technology with quick calc release, StyleTouch Pure garment steamer delivers powerful steam for years to come. Effectively eliminating creases and easy to use, StyleTouch Pure gets you ready in no time!

See all benefits

With innovative PureSteam technology and StyleMat

Most powerful steam for quicker results every day

  • 1500 W, up to 30 g/min

  • 2-in-1 function

  • PureSteam technology

  • StyleMat

PureSteam technology: powerful steam for years to come

PureSteam technology: powerful steam for years to come

Other steamers are easy to lose steam performance over time due to scale build-up. Thanks to the innovative PureSteam technology with quick calc release, the scale does not stick to the heater and is easy to remove. It is so effective that the steam is powerful for years to come.

2-in-1 vertical and horizontal steaming for better results

2-in-1 vertical and horizontal steaming for better results

Steam your clothes vertically without using an ironing board, or give them a finishing crisp touch by steaming horizontally on any straight surface around you. Due to it's unique internal design this steamer will generate powerful continuous steam even in horizontal position. Especially useful for tricky areas, like collars or cuffs.

Ready in 60 seconds

Ready in 60 seconds

Ready to steam in no time. Just plug it in, wait for less than 1 minute... steam & go!

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Find a spare part or an accessory

Go to parts and accessories

Parts & Accessories

Awards

  • Award image VRS_PBTAWARD66