ProTouch 2-in-1

Garment Steamer

GC618/66
    -{discount-value}

    ProTouch 2-in-1 Garment Steamer

    GC618/66

    Professional results for all garments

    Thanks to the innovative PureSteam technology and tiltable ErgoFit board, the new ProTouch 2-in-1 garment steamer ensures powerful steam performance to give you professional and crisp results for years to come!* See all benefits

      Professional results for all garments

      With PureSteam technology and ErgoFit board

      • 2200W, 90g steam boost
      • 2-in-1 with ErgoFit board
      • 5 steam levels
      • Double pole with Hang&Lock
      Penetrating powerful steam with up to 3 bar pump pressure

      Penetrating powerful steam with up to 3 bar pump pressure

      The innovative PureSteam technology is fundamentally different from other steamers. With up to 3 bar pump pressure, it generates powerful steam which penetrates deep into the garments, enabling you to remove creases with only a few strokes.

      PureSteam technology ensures powerful steam over the years

      PureSteam technology ensures powerful steam over the years

      Other steamers are easy to lose steam performance over time due to scale build-up, even if you clean it regularly. With the innovative PureSteam technology, the heater is automatically descaled while generating steam. This prevents scale from building up. It is so effective that the steam is powerful for years to come*.

      No descaling is needed, thanks to the PureSteam technology

      No descaling is needed, thanks to the PureSteam technology

      Steamers need to be descaled regularly to ensure steam performance. With our new PureSteam technology, the heater is automatically descaled while generating steam, so you don't need to worry about it.

      Tiltable ErgoFit board to achieve crisp results

      Tiltable ErgoFit board to achieve crisp results

      The ErgoFit board is designed to suit how you steam. It can be tilted by 30°, which gives stable and comfortable support to make pleats and achieve crisp results. Also, the shoulder shape of the board provides a better fit for the garment.

      Select steam levels directly from the handle

      Select steam levels directly from the handle

      By pressing the steam selection button on the handle, you can easily change steam level for different fabrics - no need to bend down!

      5 steam settings for different kinds of fabric

      5 steam settings for different kinds of fabric

      Set your preferred steam setting for optimal results on different kinds of fabric.

      Auto steam stop for saving energy and water

      Auto steam stop for saving energy and water

      When you want to pause during steaming, just put the steamer head on the dock and the steam will automatically stop, saving both energy and water

      Precision tips for challenging areas

      Precision tips for challenging areas

      The Precision tips of the steamer head enable you to reach the challenging areas, such as the collar, the shoulder, and the in-between buttons, giving you precise results.

      Automatically switches to standby mode for safety

      Automatically switches to standby mode for safety

      When the water runs out, the power light will start blinking to remind you. If the product hasn't been used for another 8 minutes, it will go to standby mode automatically, ensuring safety.

      Safe to use on all garments

      Safe to use on all garments

      The steamer is safe to use on all fabrics. It is a great solution for delicate fabrics like silk and cashmere.

      PVC free silicon steam hose

      PVC free silicon steam hose

      The steam hose is made of silicon material which is the safe and healthy choice for use with steam. As the safety and health of your family is important, no PVC is used in the steam hose.

      90g steam boost for tough wrinkle removal

      By long pressing the steam selection button on the handle, up to 90g powerful steam boost is triggered, helping you to remove tough wrinkles easily.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technology

        PureSteam Technology
        Yes

      • Fast crease removal

        Continuous steam
        up to 45  g/min
        Power
        2200  W
        Pressure
        Max 3 bar pump pressure
        Ready to use
        <1.5  min
        Steam boost
        90  g
        Variable steam
        5  levels

      • Easy to use

        Safe on all ironable fabrics
        Even delicates like silk
        Soleplate name
        SmartFlow Gold steam plate
        Water tank capacity
        2000  ml
        Auto steam stop
        Yes
        Detachable water tank
        Yes
        Hang&Lock
        Yes
        Hose length
        1.3  m
        Power cord length
        1.6  m
        Refill any time during use
        Yes
        Safety auto off
        Yes
        Select steam level from handle
        Yes
        Silicone steam hose
        Yes
        Support for ironing
        Tiltable ErgoFit board
        Tap water suitable
        Yes

      • Scale management

        Descaling and cleaning
        Auto de-calc

      • Accessories included

        Brush
        Yes
        Glove for extra protection
        Yes
        Pants hanger
        Yes

            • *Tested according to IEC protocol with hard water for 500 hours to simulate 10 years of usage time.
            Philips & AGT partnership
            We have proudly partnered with Ammun General Trading for over 7 Years and continue to work in close partnership in the future.