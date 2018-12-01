HD2637/90
Great Crispy toast no matter hand cut or pre-slice
10% Wider slots size* together with the self centering racks, regardless thin slices or thick hand cut slices, always hold and lock each slice perfectly centered for even browning result.See all benefits
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The self centering mechanism perfectly centers each slice for even browning, regardless of thickness.
The feature allows you to lift smaller pieces of bread safely
Built in bun rack to warm pastries, rolls or buns easily.
Reheat and defrost functions to toast frozen toast/bread in one go
Stop button to stop toasting at any time
Easy to clean thanks to the removable crumb tray.
Extra auto-off protection protects the product against short circuit.
Adjust the heat level to your perference and get your toast the way you want it.
General Specification
Technical Specifications
Safety feature
Weight and Dimensions
Country of Origin
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