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  • Great Crispy toast no matter hand cut or pre-slice Great Crispy toast no matter hand cut or pre-slice Great Crispy toast no matter hand cut or pre-slice

    Viva Collection Toaster

    HD2637/90

    Great Crispy toast no matter hand cut or pre-slice

    10% Wider slots size* together with the self centering racks, regardless thin slices or thick hand cut slices, always hold and lock each slice perfectly centered for even browning result.

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    Viva Collection Toaster

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    Great Crispy toast no matter hand cut or pre-slice

    Extra wide slots catering easily thick or thin

    • Extra wide 2 slots toaster
    • Built in bun warmer
    • Black
    Extra wide slot fits thick or thin, fresh or frozen slices.

    Extra wide slot fits thick or thin, fresh or frozen slices.

    The self centering mechanism perfectly centers each slice for even browning, regardless of thickness.

    High lift to safely take out smaller pieces

    High lift to safely take out smaller pieces

    The feature allows you to lift smaller pieces of bread safely

    Built in bun rack for heating rolls, pastries or buns

    Built in bun rack for heating rolls, pastries or buns

    Built in bun rack to warm pastries, rolls or buns easily.

    Reheat, defrost in one go

    Reheat, defrost in one go

    Reheat and defrost functions to toast frozen toast/bread in one go

    Cancel button to stop toasting at any time

    Cancel button to stop toasting at any time

    Stop button to stop toasting at any time

    Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning

    Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning

    Easy to clean thanks to the removable crumb tray.

    Extra auto shut-off protection

    Extra auto shut-off protection

    Extra auto-off protection protects the product against short circuit.

    Adjustable 7 levels of browning control

    Adjust the heat level to your perference and get your toast the way you want it.

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Primary Material
      Metal
      Warranty
      2 years

    • Technical Specifications

      Power
      950
      Voltage
      230
      Frequency
      50-60
      Battery Product
      No

    • Safety feature

      Automatic shut-off
      Yes

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Length
      17.2
      Product Width
      30
      Product Height
      20.1
      Product Weight
      1.47
      Package Length
      20
      Package Width
      33.4
      Package Height
      22.1
      Package Weight
      2.05

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      China

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    • 10% wider slot is comparing to the predecessor (HD2630)
    AGT general partnership

    We have proudly partnered with Ammun General Trading for over 7 years and continue to work in close partnership in the future.

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