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    Table grill

    HD4419/20

    Discover fuller flavours

    This powerful Philips table grill has a high temperature plate to seal in the juicy flavour. It’s fast-heating and has an extra thick plate that stays hot no matter what, while the ribbed-and-smooth surface cooks up many delicious delights.

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    Table grill

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    Discover fuller flavours

    Constant high temperature to seal in the flavour

    • 2300 W
    • Ribbed/Smooth plate
    • High temperature grill plate
    • 300 x 370 mm
    High temperature grill plate seals in all the flavour

    High temperature grill plate seals in all the flavour

    The high temperature of the Philips electric grill plate seals in all the juices and flavour of the food. That’s because the moment the food comes into contact with the surface of the grill, it begins to sizzle and brown, forming a tasty crust that keeps all the goodness and flavour inside, where it belongs.

    Ribbed-and-smooth top allows stir-frying, grilling and more

    Ribbed-and-smooth top allows stir-frying, grilling and more

    The versatile grill plate gives you the choice of cooking with either a ribbed or smooth grilling surface, so you can enjoy your food the way you like. The smooth area is suitable for stir-frying and grilling small pieces of food. The ribbed surface creates that irresistible flame-grilled effect.

    Adjustable thermostat ensures perfect results for every food

    Adjustable thermostat ensures perfect results for every food

    Adjustable thermostat ensures the perfect result.

    Easy to store upright

    Easy to store upright

    Easy to store upright; tidy storage of cord and tray.

    Spatula

    Spatula

    Spatula for flipping, stirring and removing food.

    Dishwasher-safe parts

    Dishwasher-safe parts

    Dishwasher-safe parts make cleaning easy.

    Grease drainage

    Grease drainage

    Excess grease is drained to removable tray.

    High power for heating up fast and keeping a constant heat

    The high power of the appliance enables the grill plate to heat up quickly, reaching operating temperature very fast and saving you precious time. It also means that the grill surface keeps its heat when food is placed onto it because the high power ensures a fast recovery to the correct temperature.

    Non-stick grilling surface

    Non-stick surface prevents food particles from sticking.

    Technical Specifications

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Power
      2000-2300  W
      Cord length
      0.8  m
      Frequency
      50/60  Hz

    • Weight and dimensions

      Weight appliance
      4.0  kg
      Product dimensions (W x H x D)
      515.9 x 73 x 312  mm
      Grill plate dimensions
      300 x 370  mm

    • General specifications

      Cord storage
      Yes
      Non-slip feet
      Yes
      Cool-touch handgrips
      Yes
      Temperature light
      Yes
      Grease tray storage
      Yes
      Integrated on/off switch
      Yes

    • Design and finishing

      Color(s)
      Metal/black
      Materials
      Steel housing / ALU grilling plate / plastic parts

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    AGT general partnership

    We have proudly partnered with Ammun General Trading for over 7 years and continue to work in close partnership in the future.

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