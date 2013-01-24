Home
Health grill

HD4467/91
    Discover fuller flavours

    This Philips health grill has high temperature plates to seal in all the juicy flavour. These heat up fast and keep a constant heat, for results you can trust, and can be used in a sloped or horizontal position for different cooking styles. See all benefits

      Seal in the flavour with high temperature plates

      • 2000 W
      • Ribbed plate
      • 3 grill positions, high temp.
      Multiple grilling positions: table, oven, contact grill

      The grill can be used with the lid sealed, fully open or gratin, allowing you to prepare many different dishes. 1. The sealed position holds in all the flavour and is ideal for grilling meat, fish, vegetables or sandwiches. 2. The fully open position is like a mini-barbeque, perfect for table grilling, fun cooking or warming up your food. 3. The gratin position is suitable for melting cheese onto toast or vegetables such as tomato and courgette.

      High temperature grill plate seals in all the flavour

      The high temperature of the Philips electric grill plate seals in all the juices and flavour of the food. That’s because the moment the food comes into contact with the surface of the grill, it begins to sizzle and brown, forming a tasty crust that keeps all the goodness and flavour inside, where it belongs.

      Easy to store upright

      Easy to store upright; tidy storage of cord and tray.

      Dishwasher-safe parts

      Dishwasher-safe parts make cleaning easy.

      Adjustable thermostat ensures perfect results for every food

      Wide temperature range (70°C to 230°C) to choose the ideal temperature for each ingredient so that you ensure the perfect results for every food.

      Table grill position

      Table grill position to grill on double grilling surface.

      Contact grill position

      Contact grill position to quickly prepare your healthy snack.

      Oven position

      Oven position to cook your fish, vegetables and pizza.

      High power for heating up fast and keeping a constant heat

      The high power of the appliance enables the grill plate to heat up quickly, reaching operating temperature very fast and saving you precious time. It also means that the grill surface keeps its heat when food is placed onto it because the high power ensures a fast recovery to the correct temperature.

      Non-stick grilling surface

      Non-stick surface prevents food particles from sticking.

      Technical Specifications

      • General specifications

        Cool-touch handgrips
        Yes
        Cord storage
        Yes
        Non-slip feet
        Yes
        Temperature light
        Yes
        Product features
        On/off switch

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        0.8  m
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Power
        2000  W
        Voltage
        220-240  V

      • Finishing

        Material of main body
        Steel housing

      • Design

        Color
        Black

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

          Philips & AGT partnership
          We have proudly partnered with Ammun General Trading for over 7 Years and continue to work in close partnership in the future.