Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

3100 series

Super-automatic espresso machine

HD8831/01
  • One touch coffee, exactly the way you want it One touch coffee, exactly the way you want it One touch coffee, exactly the way you want it
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause

    3100 series Super-automatic espresso machine

    HD8831/01

    One touch coffee, exactly the way you want it

    Get your perfect espresso from fresh beans thanks to the 100% ceramic grinders and easily select strength, temperature and length via the intuitive display. Your hot frothed milk is exactly how you want it thanks to the classic milk frother See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    3100 series Super-automatic espresso machine

    One touch coffee, exactly the way you want it

    Get your perfect espresso from fresh beans thanks to the 100% ceramic grinders and easily select strength, temperature and length via the intuitive display. Your hot frothed milk is exactly how you want it thanks to the classic milk frother See all benefits

    One touch coffee, exactly the way you want it

    Get your perfect espresso from fresh beans thanks to the 100% ceramic grinders and easily select strength, temperature and length via the intuitive display. Your hot frothed milk is exactly how you want it thanks to the classic milk frother See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    3100 series Super-automatic espresso machine

    One touch coffee, exactly the way you want it

    Get your perfect espresso from fresh beans thanks to the 100% ceramic grinders and easily select strength, temperature and length via the intuitive display. Your hot frothed milk is exactly how you want it thanks to the classic milk frother See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Super-automatic espresso machines

      One touch coffee, exactly the way you want it

      With our intuitive display

      • 3 Beverages
      • Classic Milk Frother
      • Black
      20,000 cups of finest coffee with durable ceramic grinders

      20,000 cups of finest coffee with durable ceramic grinders

      Our grinders are 100% pure ceramic: extremely hard and precise, so you can enjoy fresh aromatic coffee, for at least 20.000 cups.

      Enjoy 3 coffees at your fingertips

      Enjoy 3 coffees at your fingertips

      Enjoy your favourite coffees for your special moments. Whether you crave for an espresso, a cofffee or a milk based recipe, your fully-automatic espresso machine delivers a perfect in-cup result with no hassle and in no time!

      Adjust your coffee spout to fit any cup

      Adjust your coffee spout to fit any cup

      The adjustable spout on our espresso machines will fit every cup and thus prevents the coffee splashing or cooling down while pouring in your cup. This way your espresso is always served at the right temperature while maintaining a clean machine.

      Delicious milk froth thanks to the classic milk frother

      Delicious milk froth thanks to the classic milk frother

      The Classic Milk Frother dispenses steam, allowing you to easily prepare silky smooth milk froth for your cappuccino. What's more? With only two parts, the Classic Milk Frother is also easy to clean.

      Designed to maximize capacities in a compact footprint

      Designed to maximize capacities in a compact footprint

      Enjoy more room and go longer without refill thanks to the high-capacity bean, water, and waste containers in a super-compact design. This smart, super-automatic machine provides you with maximum convenience and top notch performance thanks to a large capacity water tank, bean and waste container.

      Easily operate your machine via the intuitive display

      Easily operate your machine via the intuitive display

      The intuitive display shows you all relevant information to easily interact with your machine and get the best performance. The icons will guide you through all customisation options and important maintenance activities.

      Decaffeinated with equal zest with the Powder Option

      Decaffeinated with equal zest with the Powder Option

      Sometimes it’s nice to have the option of a full-bodied, delicious coffee, without the caffeine kick. Thanks to the Powder Option you can make decaffeinated coffee whenever you please.

      Coffee at the perfect temperature with our Thermoblock

      Coffee at the perfect temperature with our Thermoblock

      The Thermoblock ensures a hot coffee and cappuccino for your family always at the perfect temperature. The secret is in its light aluminum and stainless steel body, which can reach hot temperatures, fast.

      Easy cleaning thanks to fully removable brew group

      Easy cleaning thanks to fully removable brew group

      The brew group is the heart of every fully automatic coffee machine, and should be cleaned regularly. The removable brew group allows you to clean it thoroughly just by rinsing it under the tap.

      Adjust and store your personal user profile

      Adjust and store your personal user profile

      Store the length of any coffee beverage according to your personal taste. You will be able to drink espresso, coffee and all other beverages always as you prefer, at the touch of a button.

      Enjoy a great coffee with Auto-Rinse & guided descaling

      Enjoy a great coffee with Auto-Rinse & guided descaling

      This espresso machine automatically cleans its coffee circuit with water upon starting up or switching off of the machine, this delivers a great, fresh taste with each cup of coffee.Regular descaling prolongs your espresso machine’s life. This machine will prompt when descaling is needed. It will guide you with on-screen messages what you have to do and when.

      Adjust the volume, 5 aroma strength and 5 grinder settings

      Adjust the volume, 5 aroma strength and 5 grinder settings

      This Fully-Automatic machine offers an abundance of indulgent options to customize your beverage to your taste. You can easily personalize and memorize length, strength and temperature for each drink. Feel free to explore, experiment and dream up any drink!

      Technical Specifications

      • Customization

        Aroma Strength Settings
        5
        Coffee Length
        Adjustable
        Grinder Settings
        5
        Pre Brew Aroma control
        No
        User Profiles
        1
        Temperature settings
        3

      • General specifications

        Milk Solution
        Classic Milk Frother
        User Interface
        Basic Display

      • Other features

        Auto-Rinse & Guided descaling
        Yes
        Main Switch ON / OFF button
        Yes
        Quick Heat Boiler
        Yes
        Removable brew group
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity waste container
        15  servings
        Capacity water tank
        1.8  L
        Frequency
        50  Hz
        Max. cup height
        152  mm
        Voltage
        230  V
        Color & Finishing
        Black
        Cord length
        >100  cm
        Filter compatibility
        Brita Intenza
        Waste container
        Frontal access
        Water tank
        Access from the top
        Weight of product
        7.2  kg
        Product dimensions
        215 x 330 x 429  mm
        Coffee bean capacity
        250  g

      • Variety

        Beverages
        • Espresso
        • Espresso Lungo
        • Hot water
        Coffee Powder Option
        Yes
        Double Cup
        Yes
        Milk Double Cup
        No

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Philips & AGT partnership
          We have proudly partnered with Ammun General Trading for over 7 Years and continue to work in close partnership in the future.