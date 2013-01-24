Home
KeraShine straightener

HP8316/00
    Shine therapy for silky smooth hair

    This Philips KeraShine straightener with ionic technology, and keratin coating will help you get the beautiful hair and style you want in less time. The extra large plates have been designed for thick or long hair and to minimize damage. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      • Ceramic Keratin
      • Ionic Care
      • Extra wide plates
      Silky smooth plates and less heat exposure

      Silky smooth plates and less heat exposure

      Enjoy style and care with the Philips SilkPro Care technology. Plates smoother than silk glide through your hair with optimized temperature, minimizing friction and resulting in less heat exposure. For beautifully straightened silky smooth hair.

      Keratin ceramic plates for smooth gliding and shiny hair

      Keratin ceramic plates for smooth gliding and shiny hair

      This straightener has keratin infused ceramic plates for ultimate shine and ultrasmooth gliding.

      More care with ionic conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

      More care with ionic conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

      Give your hair instant care with ionic conditioning. Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition your hair, and smooth the hair cuticles to intensify shine and glossiness. The result is smooth and frizz-free hair with beautiful shine.

      Extra wide plates for better results with thick or long hair

      Extra wide plates for better results with thick or long hair

      These extra wide straightening plates have been designed specifically for thick or long hair. The increased plate width can straighten more hair in one go and will help to reduce the time required to style.

      210°C professional high heat for perfect salon results

      210°C professional high heat for perfect salon results

      This high temperature enables you change the shape of your hair and gives you that perfect look like you've just come from the salon.

      Fast heat up time, ready to use in 60 seconds

      Fast heat up time, ready to use in 60 seconds

      The straightener has a fast heat up time, being ready to use in 60 seconds

      Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

      Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

      Useful swivel cord technology rotates the cord to prevent tangled wires.

      1.8 m cord for maximum flexibility

      1.8 m cord for maximum flexibility

      Technical Specifications

      • Features

        Keratin ceramic coating
        Yes
        Ionic care
        Yes
        Swivel cord
        Yes
        Plate lock
        Yes
        Storage hook
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Wide Plates
        47x75mm
        Styling temperature
        210°C
        Heat-up time
        60 sec
        Cord length
        1.8  m
        Voltage
        Worldwide  V

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

