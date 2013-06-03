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Discontinued

KeraShine straightener

HP8316/00

Shine therapy for silky smooth hair

This Philips KeraShine straightener with ionic technology, and keratin coating will help you get the beautiful hair and style you want in less time. The extra large plates have been designed for thick or long hair and to minimize damage.

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Shine therapy for silky smooth hair

  • Ceramic Keratin

  • Ionic Care

  • Extra wide plates

Silky smooth plates and less heat exposure

Silky smooth plates and less heat exposure

Enjoy style and care with the Philips SilkPro Care technology. Plates smoother than silk glide through your hair with optimized temperature, minimizing friction and resulting in less heat exposure. For beautifully straightened silky smooth hair.

Keratin ceramic plates for smooth gliding and shiny hair

Keratin ceramic plates for smooth gliding and shiny hair

This straightener has keratin infused ceramic plates for ultimate shine and ultrasmooth gliding.

More care with ionic conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

More care with ionic conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

Give your hair instant care with ionic conditioning. Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition your hair, and smooth the hair cuticles to intensify shine and glossiness. The result is smooth and frizz-free hair with beautiful shine.

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