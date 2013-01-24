Home
    Dry and style made easy

    Dry & style at once - the new Philips Essential Care airstyler allows you to create beautiful natural styles, whilst providing care to your hair. See all benefits

    Dry and style made easy

    Dry & style at once - the new Philips Essential Care airstyler allows you to create beautiful natural styles, whilst providing care to your hair. See all benefits

      Best drying temperature with ThermoProtect temperature

      The ThermoProtect temperature provides the optimal drying temperature and gives additional protection from overheating the hair. With the same powerful airflow, you will get the best results in a caring way.

      38mm thermo brush to smoothen your hair

      The thermo brush has an extra wide diameter of 38mm. The width of the barrel makes it the perfect styling tool for creating smooth styles and waves.

      Gentle, yet effective styling power

      The Air Styler with 650W airflow for a gentle drying and styling. Achieve beautiful results every day.

      2 heat & speed settings

      Two flexible heat and speed settings for easy styling.

      2 years of worldwide guarantee

      2 years of worldwide guarantee.

      1.8 m cord for maximum flexibility

      1.8 m cord for maximum flexibility.

      Technical Specifications

      • Attachments

        38mm Thermobrush
        For smoothing and for waves

      • Power

        Voltage
        220-240V
        Wattage
        650W

      • Ease of use

        Storage hook
        Yes

          Awards

          Philips & AGT partnership
          We have proudly partnered with Ammun General Trading for over 7 Years and continue to work in close partnership in the future.