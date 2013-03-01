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  • Maximum juice. Minimum fuss. Maximum juice. Minimum fuss. Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.

    Viva Collection Juicer

    HR1863/00

    Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.

    This Philips juicer extracts even more juice from your fruit and vegetables. Cleaning can be done within 1 minute thanks to the revolutionary “QUICKClean” technology. Treat yourself with the joy of healthy homemade juice every day!

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    Viva Collection Juicer

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    Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.

    Up to 2L of juice in one go & clean up within 1min

    • QuickClean
    • 2L, XL tube
    • 700W
    QuickClean technology

    QuickClean technology

    The Philips juicer is designed for easy cleaning thanks to QuickClean technology. Cleaning can now be done within 1 minute, thanks to the integrated pulp container and smooth surfaces.

    Just pour in water for quick pre-cleaning

    Just pour in water for quick pre-cleaning

    Philips' unique pre-clean function allows you to quickly rinse clean your juicer between different juices or after juicing. By pouring water into the pusher, you can create a water fountain rinsing away unwanted leftovers.

    Pulp naturally falls into one container

    Pulp naturally falls into one container

    Due to the round shape without nooks and crannies theleftovers is collected in the pulp container.

    Juice up to 2L in one go

    Juice up to 2L in one go

    You can make up to 2L of juice in one go without needing to empty the pulp container.

    Powerful 700 W motor

    Powerful 700 W motor

    Strong 700 W motor for blending, mixing and crushing effectively.

    XL feeding tube (75mm)

    XL feeding tube (75mm)

    The 75 mm extra large feeding tube allows you to juice even large fruits and vegetables like apples, carrots and beetroots without pre-cutting.

    Easy checking of the pulp with see-through pulp container

    Easy checking of the pulp with see-through pulp container

    Enjoy a true interactive juicing experience. The lid and the pulp container are transparent so you can see your fruits and vegetables being juiced. You also directly see when the container is full which means it is time to empty it.

    Quick and easy assembly of all parts

    Quick and easy assembly of all parts

    Quick and easy assembly of all parts.

    Smooth and easy to clean surfaces

    The juicer is designed with round shapes and smooth surfaces to facilitate easy rinsing under the tap.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Included
      Jug

    • Technical specifications

      Cord length
      1  m
      Power
      700  W
      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Frequency
      50/60  Hz
      Capacity jug
      0.8  l
      Capacity pulp container
      1.2  l

    • Design

      Color
      Metallic

    • Weight and dimensions

      Feeding tube diameter
      75  mm

    • General specifications

      Product features
      • Dishwasher safe
      • Integrated cord storage
      • Non-slip feet
      • Quickclean
      Number of speed settings
      1

    • Finishing

      Material of main body
      Aluminium
      Material jug
      Plastic

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    AGT general partnership

    We have proudly partnered with Ammun General Trading for over 7 years and continue to work in close partnership in the future.

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